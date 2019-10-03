Jury convicts gunman in Tyshawn Lee murder case

Dwright Boone-Doty listens to closing arguments at his trial for the murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Thursday in Chicago. Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan are on trial for first-degree murder in the 2015 slaying. A jury found Boone-Doty guilty of first-degree murder. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

Dwright Boone-Doty, the gunman who killed 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee four years ago, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder.

Jurors needed just three hours to reach their verdict.

Charged with one of the most shocking murders in recent years, Boone-Doty faced damning evidence: His DNA was found on a basketball that lay just feet from Tyshawn's body and inside an SUV used as the getaway vehicle, and a jailhouse informant also recorded Boone-Doty bragging about killing the fourth-grader.

Prosecutors said Boone-Doty targeted Tyshawn to avenge the murder a few weeks earlier of the brother of his co-defendant, Corey Morgan. Tyshawn's father, Pierre Stokes, was purportedly a high-ranking member of the rival gang that was behind the shooting of Morgan's brother.

Boone-Doty showed little reaction as the clerk read off the verdict. Seated in the courtroom gallery, four relatives of Tyshawn's heaved and audible gasp.

A second jury hearing evidence against Morgan, began deliberations at about 2 p.m. and was sequestered for the night around 9 p.m.

For the complete report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.