Jury convicts gunman in Tyshawn Lee murder case
Dwright Boone-Doty, the gunman who killed 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee four years ago, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder.
Jurors needed just three hours to reach their verdict.
Charged with one of the most shocking murders in recent years, Boone-Doty faced damning evidence: His DNA was found on a basketball that lay just feet from Tyshawn's body and inside an SUV used as the getaway vehicle, and a jailhouse informant also recorded Boone-Doty bragging about killing the fourth-grader.
Prosecutors said Boone-Doty targeted Tyshawn to avenge the murder a few weeks earlier of the brother of his co-defendant, Corey Morgan. Tyshawn's father, Pierre Stokes, was purportedly a high-ranking member of the rival gang that was behind the shooting of Morgan's brother.
Boone-Doty showed little reaction as the clerk read off the verdict. Seated in the courtroom gallery, four relatives of Tyshawn's heaved and audible gasp.
A second jury hearing evidence against Morgan, began deliberations at about 2 p.m. and was sequestered for the night around 9 p.m.
