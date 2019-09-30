 

Plan ahead: John Cleese appears at Genesee; Anka sings Sinatra in St. Charles

  • Spend "An Evening with John Cleese" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

    Associated Press, 2014

 
Songbook standards

Singer and songwriter Paul Anka pays tribute to another famous crooner in the concert "Anka Sings Sinatra" on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-149. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson performs at the Impov Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1-3.
Taylor on tour

Catch up with comedian Taylor Tomlinson (MTV's "Safe Word," NBC's "Last Comic Standing") when she returns to do standup sets from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 1 to 3, at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

Monty Python mastermind

Obsessive fans of the classic BBC sketch comedy series "Monty Python's Flying Circus" won't want to miss spending "An Evening with John Cleese" on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $45-$95. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

