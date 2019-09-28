8 suburban haunted houses that amp up the fear factor

Scares await at the Evil Intentions haunted house in Elgin. Courtesy of Evil Intentions

A "paranormal hot spot" traffics in terror at Elgin's Evil Intentions.

Bloody ghouls stalk Aurora's Basement of the Dead.

Cocktails with names nearly as creepy as the creatures within await at Realm of Terror's haunt bar in Round Lake Beach.

It's all for scare season, suburban horror fans. And from now until early November, haunted houses amp up the fear factor for those who prefer their Halloween celebrations more frightening than family-friendly.

Here's a look at eight haunted attractions. Please note: They're not for kids -- or the faint of heart.

Basement of the Dead and Shattered 3D

Two award-winning haunted houses at one location double the scares. Basement of the Dead takes visitors through ghoul-filled sewers, boiler rooms and crypts, while Shattered 3D offers a 3D carnival of terror complete with a killer clown.

42 W. New York St., Aurora. Runs select days through Nov. 2. Nov. 1 and 2 are lights-off, flashlight-only events. Hours vary. Tickets start at $25.99 online, $30 at the door. (630) 896-2466 or basementofthedead.com.

Dungeon of Doom

Dungeon of Doom promises 60 minutes of terror courtesy of deranged doctors, killer clowns, zombies and assorted post-apocalyptic sewer dwellers. New this year, the "Condamned" room.

600 29th St., Zion. Open Friday and Saturday through Nov. 2; Sunday, Oct. 13 through 27; Thursday, Oct. 24 and 31. Blackout haunts Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9. Hours vary. Tickets start at $30; VIP and Escape Room upgrades available; cash only at the box office. (847) 262-3666 or dungeonofdoom.com.

Located in a former casket factory and spanning 55,000 square feet, Evil Intentions promises a new experience with three floors of scares guaranteed to supply "nightmares for years to come."

900 Grace St., Elgin. Runs select days through Nov. 2. Hours vary. Tickets are $30; $40 for a fast pass. (630) 634-2858 or eihaunt.com.

Massacre Haunted House

This suburban attraction marks 10 years of terror with nearly 30,000 square feet of haunts. Expect a labyrinth of more than 60 rooms filled with scary actors, mazes, animatronics and more.

299 Montgomery Road, Montgomery. Open select days and hours through Nov. 2. General admission is $25.99, which includes admission to both the Massacre and Freak Show 3D Haunted Houses. Fast pass: $35.99 online or $39.99 on site. (708) 320-FEAR or fearthemassacre.com.

Creepy creatures roam the Realm of Terror Haunted House in Round Lake Beach. - Courtesy of Realm of Terror

A warning on the website pretty much sums up this top-rated Round Lake Beach attraction: "This haunted house contains questionable and offensive content and may not be appropriate for many audiences. We do not recommend it to anyone. Especially those with heart conditions, medical issues, young children, or those who are easily offended." If that doesn't scare you off, expect immersive sets, actors in scary makeup and a haunt bar that serves up drinks such as the Thirst for Blood.

421 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach. Open Friday and Saturday through Nov. 2, as well as Sunday, Oct. 13, 20 and 27. Hours vary. General admission is $25; skip the line is $35; VIP, which includes front-of-the-line access and one drink at the Haunt Bar, is $45. (847) 973-6053 or realmofterror.com.

Six Flags Great America adds chills to its thrills for the Halloween season with haunted houses, roaming zombies, spooky shows and more.

1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Open Friday through Sunday through Nov. 3, as well as Monday, Oct. 14, and Thursday, Oct. 31. Hours vary. Online tickets purchased in advance start at $47.99. sixflags.com/greatamerica/special-events/fright-fest.

Statesville Haunted Prison & City of the Dead

Picture 23 maximum-security prison cells, 100 crazed criminals and no guards and you get feel of Statesville Haunted Prison. At City of the Dead, meanwhile, zombies roam caves and mine shafts, home to the "mass graves" of past inmates.

17250 S. Weber Road, Lockport. Open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sunday and Oct. 30, from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2. General admission is $30; VIP, which includes skip-the-line, is $45 online or $50 at the door. (877) SCARED2 or statesvillehauntedprison.com.

13th Floor

Two new haunted attractions await as this Melrose Park attraction enters its sixth season. Now almost 40,000 square feet, 13th Floor has added Creature Feature, where classic movie monsters return to life, and The Other Side, focusing on a biker who goes missing.

1940 George St., Melrose Park. Open on select days through Nov. 9. Hours vary. General admission is $19.99; additional $10 for the fast pass and $20 for skip-the-line. Note: Event may be too intense for kids 12 and younger. Go to 13thfloorchicago.com.