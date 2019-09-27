5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Australia's Grammy Award-winning for King & Country brings its "Burn the Ships World Tour" to the Sears Centre Arena Saturday, Sept. 28. Courtesy of for King & Country

Grammy Award-winners for King & Country headline the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, celebrated shadow dance troupe Catapult wows at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, and Air Supply plays its hits at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. For more fun events, check out dailyherald.com/calendar.

Culture clash

Williams Street Repertory's season continues with a revival of the musical "The Addams Family" at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Claire Latourette plays Wednesday Addams, who falls in love with an everyman named Lucas (Joe Lewis), whose family is the complete opposite of Wednesday's darkly quirky brood. $39.50. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Beethoven at 250

The New Philharmonic does its part to celebrate the upcoming 250th global celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven's christening with the concert "Ode to Joy: Beethoven's 9th Symphony." Experience the massive choral and symphonic work at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $51-$53. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

"Catapult: The Amazing Magic of Shadow Dancing" performs at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre on Saturday, Sept. 28. - Courtesy of Catapult

Longtime fans of TV's "America's Got Talent" will remember the celebrated shadow dance troupe Catapult. See the performers in action during the show "Catapult: The Amazing Magic of Shadow Dance" at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St., Batavia. $25-$36; $17-$28 kids 10 and younger. (630) 937-8930 or bataviafineartscentre.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

For King & Country

Christian pop duo Joel and Luke Smallbone -- Australia's Grammy Award-winning for King & Country -- brings its "Burn the Ships World Tour" to the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $24-$44 general admission; VIP, Q&A and Platinum packages available. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Graham Russell, left, and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply headline the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Sunday, Sept. 29. - Associated Press, 2018

Hear song hits such as "Lost in Love" when Air Supply performs at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.