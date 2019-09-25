Jenna and Barbara Bush bringing new book to Naperville

Former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are coming to Naperville in November to celebrate the release of their first children's book, "Sisters First."

The authors will read from the book, which illustrates "the magic of sisterhood," and discuss the importance of putting your loved ones first, including stories about what it was like growing up in the White House.

Their appearance, sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave. The program will include a moderated conversation followed by a question-and-answer period.

Tickets are available at SistersFirstAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

Ticket holders will receive a book autographed by both authors. There will not be a book signing or photo line.

This will be Barbara Pierce Bush's first visit to an Anderson's event, but Jenna Bush Hager is returning for her third visit.

The twins previously combined to write the No. 1 New York Times bestseller "Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life."

Jenna Bush Hager is a correspondent on NBC-TV's "Today Show" and an editor at large for Southern Living magazine. She also is the author of the bestseller "Ana's Story: A Journey of Hope."

Barbara Pierce Bush is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, an organization that has mobilized almost 1,000 young leaders who believe health is a human right and who try to take an innovative approach to solving some of the world's biggest global health challenges.