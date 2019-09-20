5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Load up on apple treats galore at the Long Grove Apple Festival, check out the "Minefaire" experience in Schaumburg or get nostalgic when Micky Dolenz of "The Monkees" performs at St. Charles' Arcada Theatre. There's no shortage of fun this weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Harvest treats

The 28th Long Grove Apple Festival features loads of apple-inspired treats, apple pie-eating contests, carnival rides, a kids' zone and more near the Stempel Lot, 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Plus, enjoy music from Petty Kings at 9 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 5 p.m., ARRA at 7 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Saturday; and MellenCougar at 4 p.m. Sunday. $5 each day; $10 three-day pass; free for kids 12 and younger. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

Punk the Burbs 3

Headliners Tsunami Bomb and The Mr. T Experience -- and a lineup packed with regional and local punk, pop-punk and ska bands -- will take over the stages at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle, this weekend for Punk the Burbs 3. $20 per day; two-day pass for $30; free for kids 7 and younger. ticketweb.com. 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Expect fans to dress up in pixilated costumes for this weekend's Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg. - Associated Press, 2015

Fans of "Minecraft" won't want to miss the return of Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience, which features stage shows, costume contests, live game playing and more at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Passes with timed admissions run $39.99-$89.99. (847) 303-4100 or minefaire.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22.

Film Fest

Audiences can glam up and vote on their favorite films at the 11th Annual Elgin Short Film Festival at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Those 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. $10. (847) 931-5900 or hemmens.org. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees performs Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

Relive the 1960s with songs like "I'm a Believer," "Last Train to Clarksville" and more when Micky Dolenz of "The Monkees" performs at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.