Elton John-scored 'Devil Wears Prada' musical set to premiere in Chicago in 2020
The Broadway-bound musical "The Devil Wears Prada" has its sights set on a Chicago world premiere next summer.
"The Devil Wears Prada" will feature a score by Sir Elton John ("Billy Elliot," "Aida"), lyrics by Shaina Taub ("Twelfth Night" off-Broadway), a book by Paul Rudnick ("In & Out," "Jeffrey") and direction by Steppenwolf Theatre artistic director Anna D. Shapiro ("August: Osage County," "Fish in the Dark").
Inspired by Laura Weisberger's 2003 best-selling novel and the 2006 blockbuster film, "The Devil Wears Prada" is about an ambitious young writer who lands a high-stress job under an intimidating editor at a prestigious New York fashion magazine.
Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date. The musical is produced by Kevin McCollum and Rocket Entertainment and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.
Performances are scheduled from July 14 to Aug. 16, 2020, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Group tickets of 10 or more are on sale now, while individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Call (312) 977-1710 or visit broadwayinchicago.com or devilwearspradamusical.com for more information.