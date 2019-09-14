Go back to the basics to get results

Results. Everyone wants them. If you put in the time and effort, you expect something in return.

When it comes to getting results with exercise, it's common to overcomplicate the process. Let's get back to the basics and lay the foundation of what it really takes to get results.

Set goals

To make change, you must envision change.

Setting a fitness goal is the first step in visualizing where you want to go.

We encourage both short-term and long-term goals because they can work together to keep you moving in the right direction.

For example, maybe you have a goal to lose 30 lbs. Now, even with a perfect plan it will take some time to drop the weight, so if we make the weight loss a long-term goal, and set short-term goals of running a 5K, completing 10 consecutive pushups, and eliminating soda from your diet over the next three months, we now have smaller goals that lead to the end goal.

Incorporate progression

Of course, all this visualization won't become reality if we don't put in the time and effort. We must give the body a reason to change.

Keeping a workout journal will allow you to plan, track, and progress your workouts. Progression comes in many forms, such as adding reps to an exercise, increasing the weight, adding more exercises per workout, decreasing recovery time between exercises, or covering more distance with a run.

When planning or executing your workouts, make sure you have a form of progression from week to week.

Stay consistent.

To continually see change, the body must continually be challenged.

Many people get started with the perfect program, but never follow through long enough to see measurable results.

Consistency may be the most important factor for seeing results and keeping those results. Once you reach a goal, congratulate yourself, but always be thinking about your next goal and keep chasing it.

Rest and refuel

If you properly challenge the body, it will need time to recover. This comes through the nutrients in food as well as recovery from quality rest.

Get seven to eight hours of sleep every night so your body and mind have ample time to recharge. If you can fit in a nap here and there, go for it.

Start your day with a healthy breakfast and time your meals and snacks to fall within 3-4 hours of one another. Include a protein, fat, and carbohydrate with each meal to ensure a variety of nutrients.

If cutting calories for weight loss, never cut more than 15-20% of your daily caloric needs or you'll run low on energy and start to sabotage your metabolism. You must continually take care of your body if you want to perform in the gym.

Following these tips will give you the best chance at getting results and reaching your goals! For more exercise and nutrition tips, visit PushFitnessTraining.com for links to our blog and social media resources.

• Joshua Steckler is the owner of Push Fitness, a personal training studio located in Schaumburg specializing in weight loss, muscle toning, and nutrition. Contact him at PushFitnessTraining.com.