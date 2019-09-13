5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Mary J. Blige, Morrisey and Interpol close out Ravinia's outdoor season this weekend, "The Color Purple" begins previews at Drury Lane Theatre and the Elgin Fringe Festival continues through Sunday. Here are some fun ways to spend your free time over the next few days. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Elgin Fringe Festival

An uncurated showcase of music, theater, dance, comedy, performance art, visual arts and film, the Elgin Fringe Festival includes performances that range from family-friendly to adults-only at venues in downtown Elgin. A $3 EFF button is required for admission to all events, which range from free to $10. See elginfringefestival.com for the schedule. 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

Morrissey plays with Interpol Saturday, Sept. 14, at Ravinia in Highland Park. - Associated Press

The last week of the season for the outdoor pavilion at Ravinia, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, brings two big shows to the bill. First, Mary J. Blige, the prolific Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actress, plays Friday, Sept. 13. And then alt-rocker and former Smiths frontman Morrissey is joined by New York rock band Interpol Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets: $60-$90 (Blige) and $54-$130 (Morrissey). ravinia.org. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Celie's story

Previews begin Friday for Drury Lane Theatre's revival of "The Color Purple," the musical adaptation of Alice Walker's well-loved novel about identity, faith and strength, at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $50-$70. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

Comedian Big Jay Oakerson plays Zanies locations in Rosemont and Chicago. - Courtesy of Comedy Central

Catch up with comedian Big Jay Oakerson ("This is Not Happening," "Premium Blend") when he returns to do standup at two Zanies locations: first at 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago, (312) 337-4027, then at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 813-0484. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in Chicago and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Rosemont.

John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Woodstock Opera House. - Associated Press, 2016

Fans of the folk group Nitty Gritty Dirt Band won't want to miss seeing one of its founders, John McEuen, perform with The String Wizards at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. $30. (815) 338-5300 or woodstockoperahouse.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.