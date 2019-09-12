Feder: Ryan Baker shifts to morning news anchor at CBS 2

Ryan Baker, longtime sports anchor at the CBS-owned station, will join co-anchor Erin Kennedy from 4:30 to 7 a.m. weekdays, starting September 30.

The train wreck known as WBBM-Channel 2's morning newscast is about to add a familiar face, Robert Feder writes.

"I'm grateful to the station management for having the belief in me as a news anchor," said Baker, who aced an on-air tryout in August. "I can't wait to get started."

A south suburban native and University of Illinois graduate, Baker joined CBS 2 in 2008 after five years at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5. Mike Puccinelli, who's been co-anchoring with Kennedy since Marissa Bailey was cut in March, will return to reporting duties.

Joining the morning team as "breaking news anchor" will be reporter Audrina Bigos.

No word yet on who'll replace Baker as the station's main sports anchor.

