10 hot tickets: Madonna at the Chicago Theatre; ZZ Top and more on sale this weekend

Mumford & Sons perform as part of "The Nights We Stole Christmas" concert series at Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Courtesy of Victoria Will/Invision

Little Big Town brings the "Nightfall Tour" to the Chicago Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13. Associated Press, 2019

Dusty Hill, from left, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top tour to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Associated Press, 2016

Madonna adds an extra "Madame X Tour" show at the Chicago Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 27. Associated Press, 2019

Madonna -- "Madame X Tour": 8:30 p.m. show added Sunday, Oct. 27, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: rock. $135.50-$1,754. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.

ZZ Top -- "50th Anniversary Tour" with Marquis Knox: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: rock. $99-$400. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

Sasha Velour's "Smoke & Mirrors": 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: drag/performance art. $40. On sale now. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Jerry Douglas: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn: country/folk. $30-$35. (866) 468-3399 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

"The Nights We Stole Christmas": Cage The Elephant, Angels & Airwaves and The Federal Empire at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11; The 1975 and Bob Moses at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12; Twenty One Pilots and I Don't Know How But They Found Me at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; Mumford & Sons and Local Natives at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; 311, Highly Suspect and The Glorious Sons at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago: rock. Prices vary by concert. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. (800) 745-3000 or 101wkqx.com.

Levi Kreis -- "Home for the Holidays": Noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: Southern gospel/country. $25-$30. On sale noon Friday, Sept. 13. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Syleena Johnson: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: R&B/soul. $35-$55. On sale noon Friday, Sept. 13. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Cold War Kids: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: alternative rock. $32.50-$35. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Los Colognes: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: rock. $40. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Little Big Town -- "Nightfall Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: country. $29-$109. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.