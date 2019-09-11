Christian author Jim Wallis to speak in Naperville

Politics and Christianity are increasingly strange bedfellows, and best-selling Christian author and activist Jim Wallis has taken note.

As the author of the megaselling "God's Politics" in 2006, Wallis now is adding his thoughts on the divided nature of our country in his new book, "Christ in Crisis: Why We Need to Reclaim Jesus."

Wallis will share his book at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Naperville's Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane. Event tickets are sold exclusively at JimWallisAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

The presentation is sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop in downtown Naperville.

In his book, Wallis, a New York Times bestselling author and Christian activist, urges America to return to the tenets of Jesus as the means to save us from the polarizing bitterness and anger of our tribal nation.

Building on "Reclaiming Jesus" -- the declaration he and other church leaders wrote in May 2018 to address America's current crisis -- Wallis argues Christians have become disconnected from Jesus and need to revisit their spiritual foundations. By pointing to eight questions Jesus asked or is asked, Wallis provides a means to measure whether we are truly aligned with the moral and spiritual foundations of our Christian faith.

"Christians have often remembered, rediscovered, and returned to their obedient discipleship of Jesus Christ -- both personal and public -- in times of trouble. It's called coming home," Wallis says.

Wallis is a leading figure at the crossroads of religion and politics in America today, the author of eight books, and the founder of Sojourners, a global faith and justice network. He is a public theologian, a speaker and preacher and a faith-based activist.