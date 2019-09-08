Best bets: Paranormal Cirque haunts Aurora all week

Magic is an important component of the horror-themed circus Paranormal Cirque, which continues in Aurora through Sunday, Sept. 15. Courtesy of Paranormal Cirque

Scary cirque

Cirque Italia returns with its dark arts-inspired "Paranormal Cirque" show, which continues through Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Chicago Premium Outlets (parking lot near Old Navy), 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora. A parent or guardian must accompany minors 17 and younger because of mature content. $10-$50. (941) 704-8572 or paranormalcirque.com. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 and 15; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, Sept. 9, 12 and 13; and 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Celebrating Kahlo

The Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, Mariachi Monumental de México and ARTRAGEOUS! are just a few of the troupes performing as part of Frida Fest, an event previewing an upcoming Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Free admission. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Mark L. Montgomery, left, stars in a limited run of Anne Nelson's "The Guys" for First Folio Theatre in Oak Brook. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

First Folio Theatre marks the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, with a special revival of Anne Nelson's two-character drama "The Guys" starring Lydia Berger Gray and Mark L. Montgomery. The three shows are being staged at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. $35. (630) 986-8067 or firstfolio.org. 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 9-11

"Napoleon Dynamite" stars Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Heder (Napoleon) will appear in conversation Thursday, Sept. 12, following a screening of the 2004 film at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre. - Associated Press, 2012

Die-hard fans of the 2004 independent film "Napoleon Dynamite" won't want to miss a special screening and a conversation with stars Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35-$55; $126 VIP packages. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12

Oratorio encore

An encore of the contemporary oratorio "Considering Matthew Shepard" features Craig Hella Johnson, the artistic director and conductor of the Texas choral ensemble Conspirare, in performance at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $45-$65 pavilion seating; $10 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12