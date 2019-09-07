Weekend picks: Wings Over Waukegan soars Saturday

Air power

See vintage military craft, such as the P-51 Mustang, an Aero L-39 Albatross and more, at the Northern Illinois Airshow: Wings Over Waukegan at the Waukegan National Airport, 2358 W. Beach Road, Waukegan. $15; free for kids 12 and younger. (847) 244-0055 or northernillinoisairshow.com. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Powerful youth

Learn all about the legacies of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White in "The Power of Children: Making a Difference." The touring exhibit starts this weekend at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Free admission. (630) 833-1457 or elmhursthistory.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday; through Sunday, Oct. 13

Richardson Adventure Farm celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing with a special design for the annual Gigantic Illinois Corn Maze, which begins Saturday at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. $17; $14 kids 3-12. (815) 675-9729 or richardsonadventurefarm.com. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday; open through Sunday, Nov. 3

Doggy day

Dog owners can bring their canine pals for a day of hiking during Tails on the Trails at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $5 admission fee per dog, plus regular admission fees apply. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Platzkonzert Germanfest

Raise a glass of beer while enjoying traditional German fare and music from The Johnny Wagner Band, Mike Knauf's Musikmeisters and more at Platzkonzert Germanfest this weekend at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Try your hand at the stein-hoisting, stein-carrying and wiener-eating contests. Plus, there's a kids' area featuring a climbing wall, inflatables, face painting and more. Free. www.hoffmanestates.org. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Randhurst festival

See many of the Top 10 finalists of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent perform as part of the 4th Annual Street Fest on Saturday at Randhurst Village, 1 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect. Free admission. (847) 259-0500 or randhurstvillage.com. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Cirque Italia returns with its dark arts-inspired Paranormal Cirque show at the Chicago Premium Outlets (parking lot near Old Navy), 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora. A parent or guardian must accompany kids 14-17 because of mature content. Kids younger than 13 not permitted. $10-$50. (941) 704-8572 or paranormalcirque.com. 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

East-coast comic

Comedian Erin Jackson ("Conan," truTV's "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks") continues her run of standup shows this weekend at Zanies, 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago. $25 plus a two-item purchase. (312) 337-4027 or zanies.com. 7, 9:15 and 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Dream state

Lenny Kravitz calls his latest album, "Raise Vibration," a "book end" to his first. Find out for yourself Saturday when he headlines Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Tickets cost $90-$100 for pavilion seats and $38 for lawn, $43 on the day of the concert. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Reanimated diva

Soprano Maria Callas vowed never to return to the Lyric Opera of Chicago after a lawyer sneaked backstage and served her with a lawsuit in 1955. But the legendary diva, who died in 1977, will perform there in spirit as part of "Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour" with the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra on Saturday at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $69-$129. (312) 332-2244 or lyricopera.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Up and away

Bring the kids for the annual DeKalb Kite Fest. There are crafts, displays and more on Sunday at Northern Illinois University's North 40 at the corner of Lucinda Avenue and Kishwaukee Drive, DeKalb. Free admission; $3 parking. (877) 335-2521 or dekalbcountycvb.com. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Celebrating Kahlo

The Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, Mariachi Monumental de México and ARTRAGEOUS! are just a few of the troupes performing as part of Frida Fest, an event previewing an upcoming Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Free admission. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

Bringing Garland to life

Judy Garland was an American musical treasure. Broadway star Melissa Minyard brings Garland's iconic stage performances to life as she tours with "You Made Me Love You: The Music of Judy Garland," which stops at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$35. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.