Nearing its close, ticket sales for "Marvelocity" have been super

"Marvelocity," featuring the work of comic book artist Alex Ross, closes Sunday as one of the five most popular exhibits in Lake County Forest Preserve District museum history. Courtesy of the Lake County Forest Preserve District

With the "Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross" exhibit closing this weekend, organizers said it's one of the most popular special attractions in Lake County Forest Preserve District museum history.

More than 15,000 general admission tickets have been sold to the exhibition of the celebrated comic book artist's work at the Bess Bower Dunn Museum in Libertyville, with attendance averaging 99 tickets per day, said Andrew Osborne, the district's superintendent of educational facilities.

That ranks fourth all-time among the district's rotating special exhibitions, Osborne said.

"We had visitors from all over the world come to Lake County just to see the 'Marvelocity' exhibit," he said.

The district's five most popular special exhibits have been:

• "First Folio: The Book that Gave Us Shakespeare," which averaged 172 tickets per day in February 2016.

• "Linda McCartney's Sixties" which averaged 113 tickets per day between April and July 2004.

• "Classic Images: Ansel Adams Photographs," which averaged 106 tickets during its run from September 2011 to January 2012.

•"Marvelocity."

• "Prehistoric Lake County," which averaged 81 daily tickets between March and August 2009.

Average daily general admission attendance is a more accurate marker than total tickets sold because some temporary exhibitions have lasted much longer than others, Osborne said.

"It is hard to compare a one-month exhibit like 'First Folio' against a three-month exhibit like 'Linda McCartney's Sixties' against a six-month exhibit like 'Marvelocity,'" Osborne said.

Seasonal variations affect total tickets sold, too.

"Marvelocity" closes Sunday. It focuses on Ross' Marvel Comics work and special painted and sculpted pieces featuring Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man and Wolverine.

Given the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, district officials expected the exhibit would draw well.

"(We) have been thrilled with the results," Osborne said. "It was fun to see how excited fans of Alex Ross' work would get when they came to the museum, especially on days when Alex Ross was here."

"Marvelocity" was the first major special exhibition at the Dunn Museum, which opened last year.

All the other exhibitions on the list were staged at the now-defunct Discovery Museum, which operated at the Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda. It closed in 2016 to make way for the Dunn Museum.

Admission to the museum, 1899 W. Winchester Road, is $6 for adults and $3 for seniors or for kids ages 4 to 17. Kids 3 or younger get in free. Save $1 off admission by downloading a coupon available at: lcfpd.org/assets/1/7/DunnMuseum2019Coupon.pdf.