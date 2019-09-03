 

Bring the beach vibes home with a frosty smoothie that tastes like a milkshake

  • White Sands Smoothie.

    White Sands Smoothie. Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post

 
By Ellie Krieger
The Washington Post
Updated 9/3/2019 4:08 PM

If you are looking for me in the summertime, chances are you'll find me, at some point, on the beach in Montauk, Long Island, as close to the crashing waves as possible. If I am not in the water or on the white, sandy beach, I may have sauntered two blocks into town to grab a bite from Joni's Kitchen, a hip little cafe with a relaxed surfer attitude and a chalkboard full of healthy menu items.

One of my go-tos there is the aptly named White Sands Smoothie, a frosty milkshake-like, nourishing treat with a pale palette of milk and banana made "sandy" from being blended with coconut, almonds and a fragrant sprinkle of nutmeg. This recipe is my version of it, so I could bring those beachy vibes home to enjoy even after the school year starts up again.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
White Sands Smoothie
Related Article
White Sands Smoothie
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 