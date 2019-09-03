Bring the beach vibes home with a frosty smoothie that tastes like a milkshake

If you are looking for me in the summertime, chances are you'll find me, at some point, on the beach in Montauk, Long Island, as close to the crashing waves as possible. If I am not in the water or on the white, sandy beach, I may have sauntered two blocks into town to grab a bite from Joni's Kitchen, a hip little cafe with a relaxed surfer attitude and a chalkboard full of healthy menu items.

One of my go-tos there is the aptly named White Sands Smoothie, a frosty milkshake-like, nourishing treat with a pale palette of milk and banana made "sandy" from being blended with coconut, almonds and a fragrant sprinkle of nutmeg. This recipe is my version of it, so I could bring those beachy vibes home to enjoy even after the school year starts up again.