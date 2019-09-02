Festivals Sept. 2-5: Schaumburg's Septemberfest, Last Fling, Irish Days & more

This week

Jubilee Days: 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, in Zion. Mayor's breakfast at 8 a.m. at Zion Benton Township High School, 3901 21st St.; an arts and crafts festival and food booths from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Shiloh Park, 25th Street and Emmaus Avenue; and a parade at 1 p.m. Most events are free; the mayor's breakfast costs $12 in advance, $15 at the door. zionjubileedays.com/.

Septemberfest: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The 49th annual fest features entertainment on three stages, arts and crafts show, Taste of Schaumburg, craft beer and wine tent, carnival, kids' activities and more. Free. www.septemberfest.org.

African Festival of Arts: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Washington Park, 5100 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago. Festival's purpose is to educate the public about Africa. Features music, food, crafts, drumming events, art and more. $20 general admission, $10 for ages 65 and older, $5 for kids 5-12, free for kids younger than 5. www.aihusa.org.

Art Fair on the Square: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Market Square, 724 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. The 65th Annual Deer Path Art League Art Fair on the Square. Juried fine art show featuring 180 exhibitors working in a variety of disciplines. Specialty booths will include the entrepreneurial Young Artists area with artisanal crafts and the Lake Forest/Lake Bluff Artslink tent highlighting more than 20 community arts not-for-profits. Free admission. www.deerpathartleague.org.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, marketplace of wares, shows and more. $11.50-$29.95 at the gate. Free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol/.

Lake Forest-Lake Bluff 14th Annual Artisan Guild Fall Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, just off the Square at Lake Forest Bank and Trust parking lots in Lake Bluff. Features 45 exhibitors giving back to the community. Live music, demos, children's activities, a barbecue cookout and ice cream. Benefits CROYA. Free admission. www.lflbartisanguild.com.

Naperville Jaycees Last Fling: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, in downtown Naperville and at Rotary Hill along the Riverwalk. Music, carnival, Family Fun Land, Frank E's Fling Mile Run at 8:30 a.m. and more. Labor Day parade starts at 10 a.m. at Naperville North High School, heads south on Mill Street, turns east onto Jefferson Avenue, south on Main Street, west on Porter and ends at Naperville Central High School. Admission: $10 for access to the Main Stage on Rotary Hill, Family Fun Land, the Block Party Stage, art expo, food and business vendors and more. Free for kids 12 and younger with a paid adult. Carnival admission is free. www.lastfling.org or buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Septemberfest parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2. Steps off at Wise Road and Summit Drive, marches on Summit to the Septemberfest grounds at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. www.septemberfest.org.

Fox Valley Folk Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Island Park, 2 E. State St., Geneva. This 43rd annual festival features concerts, storytelling, instrument and vocal lessons, workshops, craft demonstrations and more. Refreshments, artist CDs, folk arts and more available for purchase. Free with donations to Fox Valley Folk Society. $20; $15 teens and seniors; free for kids 12 and younger. www.foxvalleyfolk.com.

Long Grove Irish Days: 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Family-friendly celebration of Irish culture, music, food and beer. Free. www.longgrove.org/festivals/irish-days/.

Buffalo Grove Days: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Mike Rylko Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Carnival, food tent, beer tent, car show, art show, barbecue challenge, entertainment and more. "Food and Fun" program for residents with disabilities at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Free. bgdays.com.

Taste of Polonia Festival: Noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Live music, food, kids' activities, art exhibits and more. $5 before 3 p.m.; $10 after 3 p.m.; free for kids 12 and younger. topchicago.org.

Garfield Farm Museum drop-in tours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Tour the historic farmstead, including the barnyard and 1846 brick tavern. $3-$4. garfieldfarm.org.

Crystal Lake Water Ski Club Barefoot Tournament: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Family-oriented events with skiers of all ages and abilities. Free for spectators. www.facebook.com/clwsa/.

Cantigny Park outdoor concert series: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. American English performs. Free; parking is $10. cantigny.org.

Broken Oar's Car and Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes, all makes and models. Hosted by Steve Salzman of 95.1 WILL Rock. Free gifts for entries; prizes awarded at the season finale show. Free. www.brokenoar.com/events.

Lake Zurich Cruise Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Features more than 30 vehicles on display. Enjoy the nostalgic music and vote for the spectator choice award. Food and drinks available. Free admission. www.lakezurich.org.

Winfield Good Old Days: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, in downtown Winfield. The 52nd annual festival features food, music, a car show, carnival, activities and more. Business Expo on Church Street from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday through downtown. Free. winfieldgoodolddays.com.

Lake County Film Festival: Various times from Thursday, Sept. 5, through Tuesday, Sept. 10, at College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. See engaging and interesting films in a friendly atmosphere, interact with filmmakers and support local and independent film. Festival includes 15 features and almost 70 short films. Tickets are $7 for an individual movie, $15 for a day pass and $35 for a full festival pass. www.lakecountyilfilmfestival.org/2019.