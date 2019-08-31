Weekend picks: Catch last gasp of summer at Summer Sunset Festival

Den of dinosaurs

Families can learn about dinosaurs from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods with the return of Jurassic Quest. See interactive exhibits or play on dinosaur-theme rides this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $20-$22; $36 VIP kids package. (847) 680-7200 or jurassicquest.com or lcfair.com. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Summer Sunset

What do a parade and a wine tasting have in common? You can find them all at the Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival this weekend at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Park. Plus, there's music, carnival rides, food, family bingo, a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday and more. Free. summersunsetfest.com. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

7th heaven performs Saturday at Lake in the Hills' Summer Sunset Festival.

See Everclear and 10,000 Maniacs perform as part of Septemberfest this weekend on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free admission; VIP concert admission: $10 daily; $25 three-day pass. (847) 895-4500 or septemberfest.org. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2

Last Fling

Naperville says farewell to summer with the Jaycees' annual Last Fling fest. Besides the expected food, carnival rides, art expo, Family Play Land, Labor Day parade and more in the downtown area, one of the main draws is the music. The Main Stage on Rotary Hill showcases Better Than Ezra at 8 p.m. Friday, Vertical Horizon at 8 p.m. Saturday and Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 8 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $10; admission to the carnival area is free. lastfling.org. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2

Last Huzzah

Time is running out to catch the 2019 season of the Bristol Renaissance Faire. Celebrate Elizabethan culture and more now through Labor Day at 12550 120th Ave. (off I-94 north of the Illinois border), Kenosha, Wisconsin. Single day admission: $25.95; $24.95 seniors; $11.50 kids. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

Revisiting history

See firing demonstrations, drills, 19th century cooking and more at the historical Civil War Encampment this weekend at the Graue Mill and Museum, 3800 S. York Road, Oak Brook. Free admission. grauemill.org. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

American art form

Grammy Award-winners Cécile McLorin Salvant and Eddie Palmieri Sextet are just two of the headlining acts featured in this year's Chicago Jazz Festival, which continues this weekend at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free admission. (312) 742-1168 or chicago.gov. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Celtic heritage

The Long Grove Irish Days festival returns with lots of Celtic bands, dancing, food and more this weekend at Long Grove Fountain Square, 228 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Free admission. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2

Comedy by Chang

Actor and comedian Eliot Chang ("Comedy Central Presents," "Looking") continues a series of standup sets this weekend at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 524-0001 or st-charles.zanies.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

Foxy folk

The Fox Valley Folk Festival promises lots of concerts, storytelling sessions, craft demonstrations and even a barn dance. The festivities run on Sunday and Monday at Island Park, 2 E. State St., Geneva. $15-$20. foxvalleyfolk.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1 and 2

Historical epic

Experience director David Lean's 1962 Academy Award-winning epic "Lawrence of Arabia" back on the big screen for a limited engagement at select cinemas. Prices vary by venue, but largely $14. For exact prices and locations, visit fathomevents.com. 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Steely rockers

Rock on when Steely Dan performs over two nights with Dinosaur Exhibit and special guests Jerry Goodman and Howard Levy at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $140-$150 pavilion seating; $44 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1-2.