Naperville's Last Fling celebrates close of summer with musical acts, parade, and carnival

The Jackson Avenue midway will feature 26 carnival rides at Last Fling. Daily Herald file photo

Saying au revoir to the summer will be a bit different this year in Naperville when the city toasts the season one final time at its Last Fling festival over Labor Day weekend.

As the annual celebration is mounted for the 54th time Friday through Monday, Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, there will be new admission ticketing rules and the debut of a Fling art expo, said Karen Coleman, co-chairwoman of public relations.

Festgoers will be charged a $10 fee for admission to all of the Fling's events and amenities with one exception -- the carnival midway, with rides and games, where no admission charge will apply, she said.

In the past, there was no admission fee for access to the smaller stage on Jackson Avenue, the children's area and the business expo, while there were higher ticket prices for admission to the main stage concert area on Rotary Hill.

Vertical Horizon is set to make a stop in Naperville to headline the Jaycees Last Fling on Saturday, Aug. 31. - Courtesy of Naperville Jaycees

The changes will be accomplished with the help of a new fencing plan, said Coleman, of the Naperville Jaycees, the organization presenting the Fling.

"In the past, we were charging a large ticket price to get onto the hill for the main stage. Concert tickets were $15 to $60, depending on the day," she said.

This year's main stage concert lineup includes: Better Than Ezra on Friday, Vertical Horizon on Saturday and Big Head Todd and the Monsters on Sunday.

Attendees will be able to leave the hill and head to the Jackson Avenue music stage, dubbed the Block Party Stage by the Jaycees, where local favorites will perform on each of the four dates.

"You can go to one band on one stage, and then you can go to the other. You get a wristband when you pay. If you're on Rotary Hill, you will get a hand stamp, so you can come back in," Coleman said.

Coleman said the art expo is being introduced at the request of artists.

"We've had a number of crafts people, artists and artisans who have reached out to us," she said.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters will perform Sunday, Sept. 1, on the main stage. - Courtesy of Naperville Jaycees

A juried fine art fair featuring 18 artists will be open in Family Fun Land on the grounds of Naper Settlement from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Coleman said visitors will find mixed media pieces, paintings, ceramics and jewelry.

Crafters will offer items such as homemade candles, herbs, caricature art, skin care products and wearable art at booths set up on Jackson Avenue along with the business expo.

"We'll have vendors of all kinds," she said.

Food vendors will be available in several locations throughout the Fling.

Family Fun Land, open Saturday through Monday, will offer stilt walkers, balloon twisters, live children's entertainment, bounce houses, a petting zoo, a magician and reptile shows, Coleman said.

Naperville's Last Fling Labor Day parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday from Naperville North High School. - Daily Herald file photo

The Jackson Avenue midway will offer 26 rides, Coleman said.

"We have thrill rides, fast rides, a Ferris wheel, as well as children's rides," she said.

The Labor Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday from Naperville North High School, head south on Mill Street, east on Jefferson Avenue, south on Main Street and end at Naperville Central High School.

There's also a Fling Mile foot race through downtown at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The registration fee is $25 and the registration deadline is noon Sunday.

• • •

54th annual Naperville Last Fling

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

Where: Downtown Naperville

Admission: $10 for adults, free for children 12 and younger with paid adult; carnival midway is free

Tickets: Available online until noon the day of the show at lastfling.org/MainStage; there is a capacity limit; tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis; no refunds; tickets also available at the gate until sold out

Info: lastfling.org