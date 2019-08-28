Best Bets: Schaumburg hosts Septemberfest; Chicago Jazz Festival jams in Millennium Park

Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant is a headliner at the Chicago Jazz Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31. Associated Press, 2018

Farewell to summer

See bands Everclear, 10,000 Maniacs and Suburban Chicago's Got Talent 2019 winner McCrae perform as part of Septemberfest this weekend on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free admission; VIP concert admission: $10 daily; $25 three-day pass. (847) 895-4500 or septemberfest.org. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2

American art form

Grammy Award-winners Cécile McLorin Salvant and Eddie Palmieri Sextet are just two of the headlining acts featured in this year's Chicago Jazz Festival, which continues this weekend at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free admission. (312) 742-1168 or chicago.gov. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Comedian Eliot Chang is set to perform at Zanies in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Brad Barket/PictureGroup

Actor and comedian Eliot Chang ("Comedy Central Presents," "Looking") continues a series of standup sets this weekend at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 524-0001 or st-charles.zanies.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

Revisiting history

See firing demonstrations, drills, 19th century cooking and more at the historical Civil War Encampment this weekend at the Graue Mill and Museum, 3800 S. York Road, Oak Brook. Free admission. grauemill.org. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

The Bristol Renaissance Faire concludes its 2019 season on Monday, Sept. 2. -

Time is running out to catch the 2019 season of the Bristol Renaissance Faire. Celebrate Elizabethan culture and more now through Labor Day at 12550 120th Ave. (off I-94 north of the Illinois border), Kenosha, Wisconsin. Single day admission: $25.95; $24.95 seniors; $11.50 kids. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to Monday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

Celtic heritage

The Long Grove Irish Days festival returns with lots of Celtic bands, dancing, food and more this weekend at Long Grove Fountain Square, 228 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Free admission. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2

Foxy folk

The Fox Valley Folk Festival promises lots of concerts, storytelling sessions, craft demonstrations and even a barn dance. The festivities run on Sunday and Monday at Island Park, 2 E. State St., Geneva. $15-$20. foxvalleyfolk.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1 and 2

Jurassic Quest returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. - Courtesy of Jurassic Quest

Families can learn about dinosaurs from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods with the return of Jurassic Quest. See interactive exhibits or play on dinosaur-theme rides this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $20-$22; $36 VIP kids package. (847) 680-7200 or jurassicquest.com or lcfair.com. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1