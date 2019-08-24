New 'Breaking Bad' movie coming Oct. 11 on Netflix
Updated 8/24/2019 8:54 PM
Netflix announced on Saturday that it will release a new "Breaking Bad" movie on Oct. 11
The New York Times reported the new movie will center on Jesse Pinkman, the excitable meth cook played by Aaron Paul, who was last seen in the TV series speeding off in a stolen El Camino to parts unknown.
What happened to Jesse Pinkman?— Netflix US (@netflix) August 24, 2019
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
October 11 pic.twitter.com/PuoWBgfDJ0
Netflix tweeted a trailer that shows drug runner Skinny Pete, played by Charles Baker, saying to authorities that even if he did know where Pinkman was, he wouldn't tell them.
"No way I'm helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage," he says.
