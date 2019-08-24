New 'Breaking Bad' movie coming Oct. 11 on Netflix

The new "Breaking Bad" movie will center on meth cook Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul. Associated Press/2018

Netflix announced on Saturday that it will release a new "Breaking Bad" movie on Oct. 11

The New York Times reported the new movie will center on Jesse Pinkman, the excitable meth cook played by Aaron Paul, who was last seen in the TV series speeding off in a stolen El Camino to parts unknown.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman?



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie



October 11 pic.twitter.com/PuoWBgfDJ0 — Netflix US (@netflix) August 24, 2019

Netflix tweeted a trailer that shows drug runner Skinny Pete, played by Charles Baker, saying to authorities that even if he did know where Pinkman was, he wouldn't tell them.

"No way I'm helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage," he says.