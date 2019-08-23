5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Sting returns to the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park for his "My Songs" tour on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24. Associated Press, 2019

Grammy Award-winning star Sting brings his "My Songs" tour to Ravinia for two nights and actor and comedian Jon Lovitz does standup at the Arcada in St. Charles. Good times await. For more weekend options, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Scary tales

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"Tales of Horror -- In the Shadows," featuring works by Edgar Allan Poe, H.P. Lovecraft and others, is the theme of Janus Theatre's Walkabout: Theater on Your Feet series in which guides lead small groups to locations in downtown Elgin where actors perform short plays. Check in at Elgin Public House, 219 E. Chicago St., Elgin. $15. See janusplays.com or elginwalkabouthorror.eventbrite.com. Tours start every 15 minutes beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.

'My Songs'

Tickets are scarce to catch Grammy Award-winning star Sting and his "My Songs" tour this weekend at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $170-$180 pavilion seating; $49-$54 lawn seating (sold out, but call for possible turnbacks). (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24.

Shrine's Sinker

Comedy Shrine founder and owner David Sinker performs his one-man standup show, "Almost 61 Years in the Making! Words, Wit & Wisdom From Six Decades of Dave," at the Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $25 plus a two-drink minimum (proceeds to help with the expansion of The Comedy Shrine). (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24.

The Wiggles bring "The Party Time Tour!" to the Rosemont Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 24. - Courtesy of The Wiggles Live USA

Australia's celebrated kid-rock band The Wiggles returns to North America with "The Party Time Tour!" at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 River Road, Rosemont. $40. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Actor and comedian Jon Lovitz does standup at St. Charles' Arcada Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 24. - Associated Press, 2015

Actor and comedian Jon Lovitz ("Saturday Night Live," "The Critic") performs a standup set at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $25-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.