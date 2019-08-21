Park Palooza celebrates end of summer in Elmhurst

Elmhurst residents can celebrate the approaching end of summer at Park Palooza in Berens Park. Courtesy of Elmhurst Park District

As the summer edges dangerously close to its conclusion, Elmhurst is preparing to send the season off with a grand gesture and a big party.

Elmhurst Park Palooza is coming to Berens Park on the city's north side Saturday, Aug. 24, courtesy of Elmhurst Park District, and promises to deliver music, food, children's activities and family fun.

"This is kind of our way to have one big last hurrah before Labor Day," said Kari Felkamp, the park district's marketing and communications director.

The Doors of Chicago, a tribute band that covers The Doors hits from the 1960s and '70s, will take the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. Next up is Run Forrest Run, a Chicago-area band that evokes the '90s with its dance party playlist, performing from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Food trucks and vendors, including three catering companies, will offer tamales, barbecue dishes, Mexican food, sandwiches, cupcakes and ice cream.

There also will be a beer and wine garden, Felkamp said.

"We'll have domestic beer, a few craft beers, wine and White Claw, a hard seltzer," she said.

The event also offers family and kids' activities including face painting and balloon art.

"We try to offer something for the whole family. The recreation department will have a sand art tent," she said. "Kids can make necklaces with sand."

There is no admission charge and no charge for activities, except for food and drink.

Inflatable rides, sponsored by Courts Plus, will be available.

"We actually added a third inflatable this year because it's really popular and the line gets crazy long," Felkamp said.

In addition to inflatable obstacle courses that appeal to older children, there will be an inflatable circus train for the younger set.

New for this year is free access to the splash pad and mini-golf at The Hub in Berens Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

Felkamp said parking will be available in two large lots near the park. Residents who live nearby are encouraged to walk or ride bicycles to the event, she said.

Picnic tables will be available in the park. Visitors are urged to bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating at the main stage.

The park, the largest in the city, gets crowded with revelers, Felkamp said.

Last year about 4,000 people attended Park Palooza, she said.

"It's our biggest event of the year," she said.

• • •

7th annual Elmhurst Park Palooza

Where: Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Admission: Free

Info: epd.org and (630) 993-8900