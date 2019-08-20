 

Kenny G's Sept. 5 Genesee Theatre concert rescheduled to March

  • Kenny G has rescheduled his Genesee Theatre concert from Sept. 5 to March 27.

    Kenny G has rescheduled his Genesee Theatre concert from Sept. 5 to March 27. Associated Press, 2019

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Updated 8/20/2019 5:50 PM

Due to "unforeseen circumstances," Kenny G has rescheduled his Sept. 5 Genesee Theatre concert in Waukegan.

The new time and date is 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27.

Previously purchased tickets automatically transfer to the new performance, or refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets are also on sale for the rescheduled date. They cost $49.50 to $89.50.

For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.

