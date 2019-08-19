 

Horror-themed Paranormal Cirque returns to the suburbs

  • Paranormal Cirque brings its tent to North Riverside this month and Aurora in September.

    Paranormal Cirque brings its tent to North Riverside this month and Aurora in September. Courtesy of Paranormal Cirque

 
By Lisa Friedman Miner
Updated 8/19/2019 2:00 PM

If you're a horror fan who missed Paranormal Cirque's run last month in Gurnee, you're in luck: The gore-filled traveling circus hits North Riverside Thursday and Aurora next month.

The shows, geared to mature audiences, will run Aug. 22 through Sept. 2, at the North Riverside Park Mall in North Riverside and Sept. 5 through 15, at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.

Staged in a black and red big top tent, Paranormal Cirque blends circus arts, theater and cabaret with a horror tale. Those who attended in Gurnee encountered buff zombies, scary clowns and a chainsaw-wielding usher directing patrons to their seats. Routines included a gymnast performing with a ring before meeting an untimely onstage "death."

No children under 13 years old will be permitted, and teenagers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21 with a valid ID.

Tickets start at $10 for youth and $20 for adults. For information and showtimes, go to paranormalcirque.com.

Buff zombies. Creepy clowns. It's all part of show at Paranormal Cirque in Gurnee
