Weekend picks: Comedian Dave Coulier plays the Raue Center

Comedian Dave Coulier performs at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Aug. 17.

'House' comedian

Actor and comedian Dave Coulier ("Full House," "Fuller House") performs a standup comedy set on Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $30-$40. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Such characters!

Die hard fans of Japanese animation and manga comics won't want to miss the Anime Magic! convention this weekend at the Hyatt Regency, 1800 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg. $34.99-$44.99 one-day pass; $49.99 three-day pass. (847) 605-1234 or animemagic.org. 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Aviation abundance

Aviation fans have much to rejoice about this weekend. The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago's lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street with the focal point at North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Free admission. (312) 742-1168 or chicagoairandwatershow.us. And Waukegan hosts a World War II-era B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed the "Aluminum Overcast" at Waukegan National Airport, 2601 Plane Rest Drive, Waukegan. $475 flight; $10 ground tour. (800) 359-6217 or b17.org or (847) 244-0055 or waukeganairport.com. Chicago Air and Water Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18; B-17 flights in Waukegan 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and ground tours 2 to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 18

90s Palooza

Grab your ripped flannel and tight-roll your jeans! The music, the fashion and the dance moves of the '90s will be on full display as BaseCamp Pub presents its third annual 90s Palooza this weekend. Two stages feature a lineup stacked with the area's best '90s tribute acts -- including Big Bang Baby, Jagged Little Pill, CTRL ALT POP, Don't Speak, There Goes The Neighborhood and many more -- as well as a set of '90s mashup hits by DJ Tsunami. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10; all-ages event. ticketweb.com.

Blues & BBQ

The Vernon Hills Park District has lined up lots of blues bands, beers, bourbons and barbecue for the 9th annual Little Bear Ribfest this weekend at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. $5 admission for ages 5 and up. (847) 996-6800 or vhparkdistrict.org. 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Dance for a cause

The Dance for Life returns and features companies such as Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The Joffrey Ballet and more. The charity concert benefits the Dancers' Fund and the AIDS Foundation of Chicago on Saturday at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. $15-$75; $300-$650 tickets include post-show gala at Hilton Chicago. (800) 982-2787 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

'Alice' in Lisle

Morton Arboretum presents "Alice Through the Looking Glass" as part of its ongoing walking plays series pairing an interactive performance with a two-mile hike. The ArranmoreArts Professional Ensemble performs Naperville native Lara Filip's adaptation of Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" sequel. 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18 and Aug. 24-25, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. $10-$20. (630) 725-2066 or mortonarb.org.

Darling Suns' release

Explore the darker hours when your mind is anything but quiet with The Darling Suns' recently released "Midnight Feelings," a collection of folk-rock songs packed with honest and genuine emotion. The West suburban Americana band -- John Stenger, Lindsey Ward, Rob Krause, Marshall Hayes and Charlie Dresser -- will share the new tunes live at a release show this weekend, joined by Sick Day, Splits and Morgan Powers. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Subterranean Downstairs, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

'Merchant' in Elgin

The Elgin Shakespeare Project, a Janus Theatre initiative involving producing William Shakespeare's plays according to 16th-century practices, resumes with "The Merchant of Venice." In the play, merchant Antonio borrows money from moneylender Shylock to help assist his friend Bassanio's courtship of the lovely Portia. But there's a catch: If Antonio doesn't repay the loan, he'll forfeit a pound of flesh to Shylock. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Elgin Public House, 219 E. Chicago St., Elgin. Free. See janusplays.com.

Rockabilly BuzzHounds

Chicago-area rockabilly rock band The BuzzHounds is making some moves this summer. Hot on the tail of this week's video release for "Go Chicago Go!" and in anticipation of new single "Set It Off" coming in September, the band is taking the BrauerHouse Live stage this weekend with a set of originals and covers (Beastie Boys in a '50s throwback style? Yes, please!) as they join Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats, Bailey Dee and Wild Card Rumble in Lombard. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $20-$25. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Broadway royalty

Two-time Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters performs classic and contemporary Broadway show tunes on Saturday at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $49-$99. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Epic tale

Music Theater Works veteran Billy Dawson returns to Evanston to play Quasimodo, the titular bell ringer in the stage adaptation of the animated 1996 Disney musical "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. The film musical was adapted from Victor Hugo's 1831 novel about a young man rejected by society because of his appearance, who falls in love with the beautiful Esmeralda, a kindly gypsy who shows him compassion. Artistic director Rudy Hogenmiller directs. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; and through Aug. 25 at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston. $34-$96. (847) 920-5360 or musictheaterworks.com.

Gal pals

Interrobang Theatre Project launches its 10th season with the U.S. premiere of "Out of Love," Elinor Cook's drama about friendship and rivalry. It centers on lifelong friends Grace and Lorna, who are determined to escape their provincial English town, although fate seems to have a different plan. Interrobang artistic director Georgette Verdin directs. Previews at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Aug. 17-18, at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago. The show opens at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. $16, $32. (312) 219-4140 or interrobangtheatreproject.org.

Global fun

The family-friendly Wheeling International Festival returns with performances by 25 different arts troupes, on-site food trucks, handicrafts and more on Sunday at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Free admission. (847) 465-3333 or wheelinginternationalfest.com. 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Concert highlights

