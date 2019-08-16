Feder: Bulls expert Mark Schanowski cutting back at NBC Sports Chicago

Mark Schanowski, the affable and authoritative Chicago Bulls basketball analyst who's been a prominent player on the local sports media scene for three decades, is cutting back his workload at NBC Sports Chicago.

Schanowski announced Friday he's reducing his role "to enjoy more time with family and friends." While stepping down as host of Bulls "Pregame/Postgame Live" shows, he'll continue to be a primary contributor on the Bulls for the regional sports network.

