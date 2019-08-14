Feder: Program director David Polk leaving classical music station WFMT

David Polk, who rose from intern and production assistant to program director of WFMT 98.7-FM, is leaving the Window to the World Communications classical music station after 13 years, Robert Feder writes.

Polk, 36, announced Tuesday he plans to pursue new opportunities in New York. No word yet on a successor.

"David has been an outstanding leader of WFMT -- from his early assignment to assist Studs Terkel with his last radio interviews, to producing stories for the Salzburg Festival series, to covering the Chopin piano competition in Warsaw, to putting WFMT programming on a bright path towards the future," George Preston, vice president and general manager of WFMT, told staffers in an email Tuesday.

