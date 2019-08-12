Feder: Chris Petlak returning to The Mix as evening host, digital content director

Chris Petlak, who created, wrote, produced and starred in "The Jamz," a TV sitcom about a fictional Chicago radio station, has been hired as evening personality and director of digital content at WTMX 101.9-FM.

There's big news on the night shift at Chicago's powerhouse hot adult-contemporary station

Petlak, who's also a standup comedian and co-host of the weekly podcast "Not From Here," will be heard from 7 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday on 101.9 The Mix, starting September 9, according to Jimmy Steal, vice president of brand and content at the Hubbard Radio Chicago station.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Petlak, who previously worked as social media manager at Hubbard Radio Chicago and as a contributor to Eric Ferguson's morning show on The Mix.

As nighttime host he replaces Chris Reese, who was cut in March. In the interim, part-timer Nikki Imbracsio has been filling in on weeknights.

