Weekend picks: The Arlington Million returns; Chicago plays two nights at Ravinia

The 37th Arlington Million race is run at Arlington International Racecourse on Saturday, Aug. 10. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

Amazing race

Cheer on the horses and jockeys or just have a ball with all sorts of spectator contests and concerts tied to the 37th running of the Arlington Million on Saturday at Arlington International Race Course, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $30 general admission; $6 youth; VIP packages also available. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Fab followers

Get your fill of tribute acts, merchandise and musicians who have ties to the Fab Four at the annual Fest for Beatles Fans this weekend at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, Rosemont. $82 daily admission Saturday and Sunday. (866) 843-3378 or thefest.com. Noon to midnight, Saturday, Aug. 10; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Japanese Whisky Fest

What better way to find a new favorite drink than at a tasting? Roka Akor in Oak Brook and BC Merchants will be hosting a Japanese Whisky Fest from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, when fest-goers will have a chance to try brands such as Ohishi, Kurayoshi, Shinobu and Fukano. Each $50 ticket will get you three 1-ounce neat pours, plus passed hors d'oeuvres and small bites. Add an optional premium pour for an extra $20. Be ready to show your I.D. at check-in along with your ticket, which can be ordered at exploretock.com/. Roka Akor is at 166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 348-9210 or rokaakor.com/japanese-whisky-fest/.

Do tell

Jazz fusion

Grammy Award-winning jazz fusion composer and musician Herbie Hancock shares a concert bill with Kamasi Washington on Saturday at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $29.50-$149.75. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Stand-up in Schaumburg

"Last Comic Standing" winner Alonzo Bodden, whose life passions include comedy and motorcycles, headlines adults-only shows at the Chicago Improv this weekend. A regular on NPR's "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" Bodden describes his comedy as "cynically good-natured" but admits the older he gets, the less good-natured it is. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com.

Chicago leads Ravinia's lineup

Chicago has been gracing stages and airwaves with its classic rock and pop-rock hits for more than five decades, and the iconic rock band is not slowing down. When band members hit the Ravinia Festival stage for two nights this weekend, fans can expect to hear a mix of old favorites and more modern hits. Bela Nanni, who has joined the band for many Chicago-area shows, returns to open and perform with them. 7:30 p.m. (gates at 5) Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $43-$125. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Cabaret at Drury Lane

Cabaret artist Ron Hawking, known for his Frank Sinatra tribute show "His Way," headlines Drury Lane Theatre's cabaret room this weekend. The show features numbers from his various shows and from his Grammy Award-nominated album "The Song is You." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $55-$65. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com.

Majestic butterflies

The Monarch Coalition and the Crystal Lake Park District team up to celebrate butterflies at the "Monarchs & Music" event with activities, games and monarch education. There's also the opportunity to buy a pollinator plant to help with butterfly re-population efforts on Sunday at Main Beach, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake. Free admission. (815) 459-0680 or crystallakeparks.org. 12:30 to 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Concert highlights

Festival Cubano 2019: Noon Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11, at Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $20 for single-day general admission passes; $45 for three-day pass; VIP and Super VIP Cabana packages also available. thecubanfestival.com.

Sammy Cannillo (ft. Joe Marcus), Kacie Swierk: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Shuga Records, 1272 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 278-4085 or facebook.com.

Violet Crime, Manasseh and the Fellas, Grace Coletta: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $10. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

Nosey Neighbors, Joe Renardo, Oceans Over Airplanes: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Hellbilly Deluxe, Demir Demirkan, Nola, Lethal Dose: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$13. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

The Heavy Sounds with Renaldo Domino: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$30. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Contra. Farewell Show with Tanzen, Deville and Fools' Brew: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Noah Gabriel: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $43. (708) 614-1616 or tinleyparkamphitheater.com.

Sunnyside Up with Robin and Jenny Bienemann: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$30. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Ryan Martin, Baertrum, Alex Cano, Dead Birds: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $10. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

Dinosaur Pile-Up, Celebrity Mansions, Ballroom Boxer: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug, 13, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Bowmanville: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$30. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Summer Jam Showcase: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $20. (708) 614-1616 or tinleyparkamphitheater.com.

Beth Bombara with Kris Lager Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$25. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Steppenwolf Theatre's LookOut Series with Trickshooter Social Club: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $15; (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

Dirty Streets, Painted Canyon, Claire Adams: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $10. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.