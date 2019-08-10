Are some sources of fiber better than others?

A study showed that dietary fiber from beans, fruits and vegetables was superior compared to fiber derived from grains or nuts when it came to reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. File photo

It is well-known that dietary fiber can reduce risk of coronary artery disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and a number of other chronic medical conditions.

Do all sources of fiber have an equal effect on chronic medical conditions or are some fiber sources better than others?

One medical study asked this very question in regards to reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. What they found was that the dietary fiber from beans, fruits and vegetables was superior compared to fiber derived from grains or nuts.

Dietary fiber is derived from plants. It is that portion of the plant that we as humans are unable to digest.

There are two main classifications of dietary fiber: soluble fiber which dissolves in water; insoluble fiber which does not dissolve in water.

Fiber in the diet acts like food for good bacteria. In addition, fiber can slow the absorption of sugar from food into the body. This is important for people with diabetes and prediabetes in maintaining consistent blood sugar levels after a meal.

Fiber, when taken with a meal can give a feeling of fullness. Some types of fiber enhance the absorption of vitamins and minerals, especially calcium. These wonderful compounds also absorb toxins and heavy metals and even help to reduce cholesterol levels.

In the United States, we do not do a very good job on consuming enough fiber. Most Americans consume less than 50% of the recommended dose on a daily basis.

This actually may be worse with younger generations because their food choices often do not include those foods that are high in fiber.

Obesity and many of the complications of obesity may be in part related to a low-fiber diet. The FDA has given permission to high-fiber products to say that the regular consumption of this product may reduce cholesterol levels.

This in turn reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and even some types of cancer. But considering the many different sources of fiber, the question is which sources are best for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

In 2016 a study was published indicating that the fiber derived from fruits and vegetables had a significantly greater effect on reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease when compared to fiber derived from grains or nuts. The study was published in the medical journal "Nutrients."

The study followed almost 2300 health professionals with no history of heart disease. The study began in 2006 and was concluded in 2012. During that period of time the participants were evaluated for new onset cardiovascular disease.

Each increase of approximately 10 grams of fiber reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease by 17-25%. It was hypothesized that there were multiple effects of fiber on the body including regulating body weight and improving insulin resistance, decreasing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels.

In the study there was also benefit to fiber derived from grains and nuts, however, the fiber derived from fruits and vegetables had a stronger overall result.

Our diet determines our current and future health. A fiber-rich diet should be part of our overall lifestyle.

• Dr. Patrick Massey, MD, Ph.D., is medical director of complementary and alternative medicine at Alexian Brothers Hospital Network, president of ALT-MED Medical and Physical Therapy, 1544 Nerge Road, Elk Grove Village.