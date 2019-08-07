Festivals Aug. 9-15: Lakemoor Festival, Festival Cubano, Veggie Fest and more

Friday Funday: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Vogelei Park, 650 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Children's entertainment. Bring a picnic, play on the playground or splash on the spray pad. Singer Animal Farm will perform. Free. heparks.org.

Gurnee Days 2019: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Family festival features fireworks, a parade, music from local bands, a beer garden, ribfest, carnival rides, petting zoo, 5K/10K runs, food booths and more. Free. gurneedays.com.

West Chicago's Fun Fridays at the Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 9, at The Shell in Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Kids' entertainment series; bring a lunch. Mr. Singer & the Sharp Cookies will perform. Free. we-goparks.org/the-shell.

Festival Cubano 2019: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 9-11, at Riis Park, 6100 West Fullerton Ave., Chicago. Festival features music, carnival rides, games, food, hand-rolled cigars, domino tournaments, vintage cars, traditional rumba parades and more. $45-$150. eventbrite.com.

Sounds of Summer Friday Family Picnic Concert: Noon Friday, Aug. 9, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Pack a picnic and bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The entertainment will be Jodi Koplin's Jigglejam. Free. palatineparks.org.

Lake Zurich Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Market features about 30 vendors. Events include pet rescues, artisans and a rotating schedule of musical acts and children's activities. Free. lakezurich.org.

Food trucks are part of the fun this weekend at Bartlett Summer Festival. - Courtesy of Ignite the Courage

Bartlett Summer Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Bartlett Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. Music, food trucks, craft beer and entertainment. Pack lawn chairs; music from six bands playing over two days. Car show and craft fair on Saturday. Free. ignitethecourage.org/festival.

Brookfield Zoo's 'Summer Nights': 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Music, kids' entertainment, food, beer and wine garden, animal encounters, a laser light show and more. $15.95-$21.95 zoo general admission fee applies; members are free. czs.org.

Hawthorn Woods Car Show Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Enjoy a night of cars and family fun. Exotic and classic cars are welcome and compete for "best car." Free. vhw.org.

Lakemoor Fest: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 10, at Morrison Park, 231-233 Illinois Route 120, Lakemoor. Features entertainment, fishing derby, bags tournament, tug-of-war, local food vendors and more. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Lily Lake, Free admission. lakemoor.net.

Montgomery Fest: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11, at Montgomery Park, River and Mill Street, Montgomery. Highlights include musical performances, carnival rides, food, petting zoo, a carp-fishing derby, car show, parade and fireworks. Free admission. ci.montgomery.il.us.

Music Matters Summer Music Festival: 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; 2 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; at the Peg Bond Center on the Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Family-friendly festival with food vendors, craft beer, kids zone, art zone and live music; fundraiser for Chip In Batavia, which helps needy District 101 students. $5 suggested donation. musicmattersschool.com.

Augustfest: 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; 1 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at St. Zachary Parish, 567 W. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. Carnival rides and games, food, live entertainment including Sixteen Candles on Friday, 7th heaven on Saturday and The Meteors on Sunday. Free entertainment and parking; free admission from 1-3 p.m.; after 3 p.m. admission is $3 per person, free for children under 12. (847) 956-7020 or augustfest.net.

Lakes Area Swing Band: 6 to 9 p.m. at Miller's Dog N Suds, 517 Washington St., Ingleside. See classic cars and hear musical classics. Bring a lawn chair. Free; but food and beverage purchases requested. Not outside food allowed. dognsudsdrivein.com.

Downtown Downers Grove Summer Nights Classic Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Main and Curtiss, Downers Grove. Features cars that are at least 25 years old and entertainment from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Main Street Train Station. Free. downtowndg.org.

Glow Run 5K/Fun Run: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Armstrong Park, 391 Illini Drive, Carol Stream. LED-timed 5K run/walk on a certified course with awards in six age groups at 7 p.m. Ages 6-12 can compete in 1.5-mile walk/run at 6 p.m. Followed by DJ dance party and snacks in the dark. Fees start at $20. See website for details. Register at csparks.org.

Lindenfest: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 9; noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 10; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Lindenhurst Village Hall Grounds, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Features music, an auction, bingo, a carnival, food and more. Free. lindenhurstil.org.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, on Front Street between Hale Street and Cross in Wheaton. Features classic cars, motorcycles, trucks and a DJ spinning tunes. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concert in the Park: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Evo Band will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Fox Lake Summer Art Series: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Community Garden of Fox Lake, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. Bring your lawn chairs, snacks and blankets to watch a performance by Slam Funk. Free. foxlakesummerartseries.com.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Lions Park, 570 Penny Road, East Dundee. Smokin Gunz will perform. Free. dtpd.org.

Friday Night Headliners: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol permitted. Concessions available for purchase. Hi Infidelity will perform. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Island Lake Concert in the Park: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Veterans Park, 316 Island Drive, Island Lake. The Hat Guys will perform. Free. villageofislandlake.com.

Lakeside Pavilion Outdoor Summer Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The Magic of Motown returns with music made famous by The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Earth, Wind & Fire and more. The park opens at 6 p.m. COD student talent competition winners will perform at 7:15 p.m. Free. atthemac.org.

Huntley Movies in the Park: Dusk Friday, Aug. 9, at Parisek Park, 10881 Allegheny Pass, Huntley. See the 2018 family film "Mary Poppins Returns." Free. huntleyparks.org.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in municipal parking lot 3 at Main and Liberty, Wheaton. Fresh produce, meats and flowers, live music, foodie treats and gifts, crafts and freshly prepared delicacies from local vendors. Free admission. wheatonchamber.com/events.

Raceway 5K Fun Run & Walk: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Raceway Woods Forest Preserve, Huntley Road and Route 31, Carpentersville. Rotary Club of Carpentersville Morning hosts seventh annual run along Meadowdale International Raceways, with flat straightaways, hill racing, historical curves and embankments, with on- and off-road track condition. Run with your leashed, friendly dog in a separate start. See website for fees. raceway5k.com.

Zurko Antiques and Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Find vendors selling a variety of antiques, estate jewelry, vintage clothing, collectibles, comics, TV/movie memorabilia, midcentury modern, furniture, decorative arts, old toys, advertising, coins and more. $7. zurkopromotions.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, marketplace, shows and more. Single-day tickets are $11.50-$29.95 at the gate. Free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol/.

Bud Billiken Parade: Steps off 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, on Martin Luther King Drive from 39th to 55th, Chicago, The 90th annual parade features a Grand Marshal and Royal Court, contests in categories like Best Float and Best Dance Team, and the "It Takes A Village" Family Fair from noon to 4 p.m. in Washington Park, 5533 Russell Drive, Chicago. Free. budbillikenparade.org.

Lincolnshire Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11, at Village Green, Milwaukee Avenue and Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Features art demonstrations, music, food and kids activities. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Kite Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Features kite-flying performances, kite-making workshop, food and more. Guests can bring their own kites to fly. Sign up for the Kids' Mad Dash. The first 30 kids to register will receive a kite to build and fly. Register in the Gift of Wings tent between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (or until registration is filled). Free; $25-$30 parking. chicagobotanic.org.

Bike Wheaton Festival: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, in city hall parking lot, 301 W. Wesley, Wheaton. Wheaton Bicycle Advisory Committee and the Downtown Wheaton Association host a decorated bike parade, bike rodeo, DJ, information booths and more. Donate an old bike to Working Bikes. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Harley Fest of Illinois: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Vasa Park, off Route 31 in South Elgin. Motorcycles, vendors, bands, food, drinks and more. Raffle tickets, $20, to win a 2019 Harley Davidson; tickets can be purchased at Fox River Harley Davidson. Free admission. facebook.com/HarleyFestIL/.

Naperville Food Truck Festival: Early admission at 11 a.m., general admission noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Featuring 25 food trucks, DJ entertainment, beer and wine garden and a vendor village featuring local businesses. Early Eater Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door; general admission is $5 online or $10 at the door; ages 10 and younger free with paying adult; food and drink sold separately from admission. eventbrite.com.

Winfield Park District Touch-a-Truck: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at Charles R. Beggs Activity Center, 0N020 County Farm Road, Winfield. Featuring trucks, rescue vehicles, dump trucks and more. Free. winfieldparkdistrict.com.

Veggie Fest Chicago: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11, at Danada South Park at Navistar Circle in Lisle. After a one-year break, Veggie Fest returns with an international food court, music, food demos, more than 100 vendor booths and health professionals speaking on diet, lifestyle and environmental issues. Free admission and parking. veggiefestchicago.com.

Elmhurst Kite Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Berens Park, 493 Oak Lawn Ave., Elmhurst. Free kids' kites while supplies last; family fun fly, food trucks, DJ music, and Hula-Hoop Contest. Free. epd.org.

Lake in the Hills National Night Out Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road, Lake in the Hills. Features a police station tour, K-9 demo, "PC" the patrol car robot, Touch-A-Truck and more. Free hot dogs and admission. lith.org.

Veggie Fest returns to Lisle with an international food court, music, food demos and more. - Daily Herald file photo, 2017

Elgin Craft Beer Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Riverside Promenade, off Riverside Drive, Elgin. Elgin Breakfast Rotary fundraiser featuring music, regional breweries and restaurants. VIP early entrance from noon to 1 p.m. for $60. $40; designated driver $15. elgincraftbeerfest.com/.

Arlington Million: 12:15 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. The Arlington International Festival of Racing, highlighted by the 37th running of the Arlington Million. Tickets $6-$30, and all-inclusive party tickets also available. www.arlingtonpark.com.

Thirsty Ears Festival: 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at 1758 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago. Chicago's only classical music street festival. Wilson Street between Hermitage and Ravenswood will be closed to feature 17 ensembles and soloists performing music from Beethoven to Shostakovich to Reich and everything in between. Includes beer from Empirical Brewing, vendor booths, kid friendly activities and food trucks on both days. $10 suggested donation; proceeds support the ACM School of Music. lincolnsquare.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mount Prospect Train Depot, east commuter parking lot, at corner of Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. View classic cars; themed nights each week. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Hanover Park Metra West Commuter Lot. See classic, muscle and newer model cars every Saturday night. With live music. Free. hpil.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, along St. Charles Road in Lombard. Features classic and custom cars along with concerts and Kids Corner at Park and St. Charles. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Ethan Bell Band will perform. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic food and beverages. Sponsored by the Schaumburg Park District and the Village of Schaumburg. Free. villageofschaumburg.com/ or parkfun.com/.

Aurora Movies in the Park: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Phillips Park Sledding Hill next to the Phillips Park Aquatic Center, 1150 Howell Place, Aurora. Pre-movie family fun begins at 7 p.m. with costume contests, singalongs and dance parties. See "Captain Marvel." Free. aurora-il.org.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Mount Prospect Train Depot, Northwest Highway and Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Features fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. Free. mplions.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, downtown Geneva. Vendors will sell items such as vegetables, fruits, flowers, oils, cheeses, tea, baked goods, pasta and homemade soaps. There will also be some unique goods such as apparel and art. Free admission. geneva.il.us/calendar.aspx

French Connection Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Festival of music, art, food and family activities that celebrates all things France, including mimes and a 23-foot Eiffel Tower. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

St. Matthew's Pig and Corn Roast: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 24500 N. Old McHenry Road, Hawthorn Woods. The 29th annual festival features food, fellowship, music, games and activities for children and adults. Carryout meals are also available. A 10:45 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service will be held before the roast under the big tent. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 10 and free for children under 4. stmatts.net.

Garfield Farm Museum drop-in tours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Aug. 11 and 14, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Tour the historic farmstead, including the barnyard and 1846 brick tavern. $3-$4. garfieldfarm.org.

Community Block Party: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Parkview Community Church, 764 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Parkview Community Church is hosting a community block party, with bounce houses, games, music and a family movie at sundown. Admission is free. Registration and food wristbands must be purchased in advance. blockparty.fun.

Mundelein Summer Concert Series: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Bellwether Blues will perform. Free. (847) 949-3200.

Cantigny Park outdoor concert series: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. United States Coast Guard Band will perform. Free; parking $10. Full lineup at cantigny.org.

Broken Oar's Car and Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes; all makes and models. Hosted by Steve Salzman of 95.1 WILL Rock. Free gifts for entries; prizes awarded at season finale show. Free. brokenoar.com/events.

Bloomingdale Concerts: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Beatles tribute band American English will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Free music, food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Fool House will perform. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. dgparks.org.

Huntley Concerts in the Parks: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Enjoy a picnic and the special events held in conjunction with the concert. The Four C Notes will perform. In case of rain, concerts move to Cosman Theater. Free. huntley.il.us.

Elgin Movies in the Park: At sunset Tuesdays, Aug. 13, in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. See "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Refreshments and popcorn available for purchase. Take train rides on the Elgin Express. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Highwood Garlic Fest: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave., Highwood. Attendees come to sample a variety of sweet and savory garlic creations from garlic ice cream and cocktails, to pastas and butters. Includes Taste of Garlic Competition, as well as the Garlic Royalty Competition. Free admission. celebratehighwood.org.

Farm to Fork Festival: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Volkening Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. A celebration of fresh, seasonal, regional foods. This adults-only event features some the area's top chefs preparing and serving dishes derived from locally sourced fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses. Locally made beers and wines will be offered as well. $32 (must be 21 years or older). parkfun.org.

Mundelein Park On Park Car Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Cruise night specializes in pre-1977 vehicles only. Event, which is coordinated and staffed by On The Road Classics & Mundelein Community Connection, has something for owners and spectators alike with a street festival and car show combined. Free. parkonpark.org.

Aurora's Wednesdays at the Plaza: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Millennium Plaza, 21 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora. Summer concert series along the Fox River with food trucks. The Heavy Lifting will perform. Free. auroradowntown.org/millennium-plaza/.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at West Main Street and Jandus Road off Route 14, Cary. Various car themes throughout summer. Free. carygrovechamber.com.

Wednesday Night Live: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Pavilion at the Hanover Park Sports Complex, 1200 Sycamore, Hanover Park. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Mr Myers will perform. Free. hpil.org.

Chicago's Little Italy Festa: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, on Taylor Street, Chicago. Italian food, family entertainment and more. This year the fest also includes Gelato Festival America, from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For admission fees, call (630) 962-7000 or visit arcadalive.com.

WSEC Crusin' Nights & Street Fair: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue, Westmont. Hundreds of cars, vendors, live music in two locations and fun for all ages. Free. westmont.illinois.gov.

Geneva Classic Car Shows: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Fourth and James streets, behind the Kane County Courthouse, Geneva. See antique, custom-built, muscle and sport cars. Includes food and a DJ with music. Downtown shops, pubs and eateries will stay open late, with several offering evening entertainment. Free. genevachamber.com.

Rock 'n Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Village Green, east of Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Features food, music and bike and car cruise night. Also craft and vintage fair and open house in conjunction with Historical Museum. Two bands each week. Free kids rides. Fortunate Sons will perform at 6:30 p.m.; Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will perform at 7:30 p.m. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Music at the Gazebo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 15, in the gazebo at Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Mr. Myers Band will perform. No alcohol. Free. springroad.com/our-events/.

'Rockin' in the Park' 2019 Free Summer Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Elton Rohn will perform. The weekly concert series features music by classic cover bands, food and beverage tents on the park's great lawn and a musical fireworks display. Free. www.rosemont.com/thepark/entertainment/rockin-in-the-park-2019.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Final Say will perform. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. stcparks.org.

Warrenville Summer Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Summerlakes Park, 3S010 Talbot Ave. See "Mary Poppins Returns." Free. warrenvilleparks.org.