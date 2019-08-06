Feder: The Drive revs up to the top of Chicago radio ratings after 18 years
Eighteen years after WDRV 97.1-FM signed on as an edgy new choice for Chicago radio listeners, the Hubbard Radio classic rocker is the most popular station in town, Robert Feder writes.
Nielsen Audio ratings released Monday showed The Drive No. 1 in overall audience share for the first time. The latest monthly survey ran from June 20 to July 17.
It was another one-two punch by Hubbard Radio Chicago, which also captured the No. 2 spot with hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM. Last month the two stations finished in reverse order.
The ascent of The Drive culminated a year of growth following the demise of principal competitor WLUP 97.9-FM.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
