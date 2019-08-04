Weekend picks: Rock legends Ringo Starr, Beach Boys play Ravinia

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band share a concert bill with The Beach Boys at the Ravinia Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4. Associated Press, 2018

'60s rock legends

Catch up with some great innovators of rock music when Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band share a concert bill with The Beach Boys this weekend at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $100-$110 pavilion seating; $38-$43 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Making magic

Families can celebrate fantasy fiction and more at The World of Faeries Festival this weekend at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. $15; $8 seniors; free for kids ages 12 and under (no pets). theworldoffaeries.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Celebrating the arts

The David Adler Music & Arts Center and GLMV Chamber present the 39th Annual Festival of the Arts featuring works by 75 artists along with lots of family activities this weekend at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free admission. (847) 367-0707 or adlercenter.org/festival-of-the-arts-2019. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Eastern arts

Learn about the many cultures of Asia through music, dance, food and more at the sixth annual Destination Asia Festival this weekend at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids ages 2-17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Ignition fest

Victory Gardens Theater's 11th annual Ignition Festival of New Plays showcases six new works presented in staged readings directed by Lili-Anne Brown, Devon de Mayo and artistic director Chay Yew among others. Featured plays include "#NEWSLAVES" by Keelay Gipson; "They Could Give No Name" by Exal Iraheta; "Reckoning: Furies From a New Queer Nation" by Geraldine Inoa; "The Tasters" by Meghan Brown; "[hieroglyph]" by Erika Dickerson-Despenza; and "The Gradient" by Steph Del Rosso. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Admission is free, but reservations are required. (773) 871-3000 or victorygardens.org/ignition.

Local Language

Elmhurst pop-rock band Like Language won new fans and made new friends at the Homegrown Arts & Music Festival this past weekend. The band's Matt and Kristen Murray follow it up with a stripped-down acoustic set at Hey Nonny Sunday, when they take the stage with Eric Vorel and Frankie EM for a free, all-ages show in Arlington Heights. 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Changing places

Williams Street Repertory stages the 2017 musical "Freaky Friday," adapted by "Next to Normal" composer and lyricist Thomas Kitt and Brian Yorkey and writer Bridget Carpenter from Mary Rodgers' 1972 children's book about a mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap places. Catherine L. Yore plays overworked Katherine, who changes places with rebellious Ellie (Jordan Nazos) on the day before Katherine's wedding. 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $44.50. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

Canadian connection

Celebrated Canadian comedian Jeremy Hotz returns to perform a series of standup sets this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Concert highlights

Widmore, Polyanna, Baby Cuts: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $10. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Binx, Jail Socks, Bunker Babies, Scoutcamp: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation each night. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.

Santana, the Doobie Brothers: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $63. (708) 614-1616 or tinleyparkamphitheatre.com.

Summer Jam Showcase: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

The Two Tracks: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Sweet Tea Trio, Cowboy Jukebox, Gerald & Camille acoustic duo: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $18-$21. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Skid Row: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Amazing Heeby Jeebies, Dead Freddie: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Montrose Saloon, 2933 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 463-7663 or montrosesaloon.com.

Dan Baird & Homemade Sin: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $15. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.