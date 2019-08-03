Weekend picks: Comedian Jeremy Hotz plays Schaumburg's Improv

Canadian comedian Jeremy Hotz returns to perform standup at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. Associated Press, 2015

Canadian connection

Celebrated Canadian comedian Jeremy Hotz returns to perform a series of standup sets this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Making magic

Families can celebrate fantasy fiction and more at The World of Faeries Festival this weekend at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. $15; $8 seniors; free for kids ages 12 and under (no pets). theworldoffaeries.com. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Celebrating the arts

The David Adler Music & Arts Center and GLMV Chamber present the 39th Annual Festival of the Arts featuring works by 75 artists along with lots of family activities this weekend at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free admission. (847) 367-0707 or adlercenter.org/festival-of-the-arts-2019. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Eastern arts

Learn about the many cultures of Asia through music, dance, food and more at the sixth annual Destination Asia Festival this weekend at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids ages 2-17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4

Ignition fest

Victory Gardens Theater's 11th annual Ignition Festival of New Plays showcases six new works presented in staged readings directed by Lili-Anne Brown, Devon de Mayo and artistic director Chay Yew among others. Featured plays include "#NEWSLAVES" by Keelay Gipson; "They Could Give No Name" by Exal Iraheta; "Reckoning: Furies From a New Queer Nation" by Geraldine Inoa; "The Tasters" by Meghan Brown; "[hieroglyph]" by Erika Dickerson-Despenza; and "The Gradient" by Steph Del Rosso. 11 a.m., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Admission is free, but reservations are required. (773) 871-3000 or victorygardens.org/ignition.

Arlington tastes

In anticipation of next weekend's Arlington Million, the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce hosts the Taste of Arlington Heights this weekend at the intersection of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, Arlington Heights. Free admission. vah.com. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Verve & vintages

The eighth annual Deer Park Jazz and Wine Festival pairs wines and craft beers with improvisational music by the likes of Lake Zurich's Francesca Castro Quartet and others on Saturday at the Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Free admission. (847) 726-7755 or shopdeerparktowncenter.com. 1 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

'Boys of Summer Tour'

SM6 brings the kinetic energy and tight-knit bond that only a band of siblings can when they play the "Boys of Summer Tour 2019" as it passes through the Northwest suburbs this weekend. The young Geneva six-pack -- George, Isabel, Adam, Emily, Eliana and Jack -- specializes in crowd-pleasing covers and engaging original music that drifts through pop, rock and folk genres. The "Boys of Summer Tour" features performances and meet-and-greet sessions with a rotating cast of young performers; check klikevents.net to see who is scheduled to appear at the Palatine stop. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $25-$132. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Bard in the park

Chicago Shakespeare Theater brings its touring production of "The Comedy of Errors" to Aurora for the first time as part of its Shakespeare in the Parks series. The production, which features Paramount Theatre favorite Meghan Murphy, is about an aristocrat and his servant searching for their long-lost twin brothers in a foreign land. CST veteran David H. Bell directs. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Free. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

'60s rock legends

Catch up with some great innovators of rock music when Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band share a concert bill with The Beach Boys this weekend at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $100-$110 pavilion seating; $38-$43 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4

Paisley or Santana? Take your pick in Tinley

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is playing host to a pair of hot shows this weekend: Country artist Brad Paisley takes the stage Saturday, Aug. 3, with Chris Lane and Riley Green, and Santana and the Doobie Brothers team up for a Sunday night show of classics and favorites you're not going to want to miss. Brad Paisley plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; tickets start at $34. Santana plays at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4; tickets start at $63. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is at 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. (708) 614-1616 or tinleyparkamphitheatre.com.

Billow vs. New Nights

Bands from the region have spent the summer honing their sound and competing in the Side Street Studio Arts' Battle of the Bands. In one corner is New Nights; in the other, Billow. See them play and vote for your favorites as the final round commences Saturday. Remember, the bands can't win if you don't vote, so get there to support the local music scene. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 3, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation each night. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.

'Hi Infidelity'

Hear hits such as "Keep On Loving You," "Can't Fight This Feeling" and more when REO Speedwagon shares a concert bill with guest Charlie Farren on Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Nearly sold out: $39.50-$75 and verified resale tickets; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Changing places

Williams Street Repertory stages the 2017 musical "Freaky Friday," adapted by "Next to Normal" composer and lyricist Thomas Kitt and Brian Yorkey and writer Bridget Carpenter from Mary Rodgers' 1972 children's book about a mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap places. Catherine L. Yore plays overworked Katherine, who changes places with rebellious Ellie (Jordan Nazos) on the day before Katherine's wedding. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $44.50. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

Local Language

Elmhurst pop-rock band Like Language won new fans and made new friends at the Homegrown Arts & Music Festival this past weekend. The band's Matt and Kristen Murray follow it up with a stripped-down acoustic set at Hey Nonny Sunday, when they take the stage with Eric Vorel and Frankie EM for a free, all-ages show in Arlington Heights. 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

