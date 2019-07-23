Theater

Looking for love? 'The Bachelor Live on Stage' comes to Chicago

  "The Bachelor" Ben Higgins, seen here in the show's 2016 season, hosts a stage version of the reality series next year in Chicago.

    "The Bachelor" Ben Higgins, seen here in the show's 2016 season, hosts a stage version of the reality series next year in Chicago. Courtesy of ABC

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

Good news for fans of "The Bachelor" -- ABC's reality romance series comes to Chicago next year as part of a national tour hosted by former "Bachelor" Ben Higgins of Indiana.

"The Bachelor Live on Stage" -- the latest spinoff from a franchise that also includes "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" -- plays the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago, on March 14, 2020.

The show is a condensed version of its television counterpart in which a single Chicago man woos the female contestants during group and solo dates which conclude with rose ceremonies, with the audience weighing in on who gets a rose.

To apply for the stage version, see bachelorliveonstage.com.

Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more at (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets go on sale at a later date and will be available at (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.

