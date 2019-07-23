Feder: Walter Flakus calls it a night at 101 WKQX

Courtesy 101 WKQXWalter Flakus, assistant program director, music director and on-air host at WKQX 101.1-FM, is leaving the Cumulus Media alternative rock station to join KNDD in Seattle as assistant program director and afternoon host.

"I guess now it's time to invest in a rain jacket," he said Monday.

In addition to serving as evening personality from 7 p.m. to midnight weekdays, Flakus also hosted "Queued Up," a new music showcase from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays.

