Wheeling's Haley Reinhart among additions to Ravinia lineup

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park has gained and lost two different two-time Tony Award winning actresses.

Winnetka native Christine Ebersole ("Grey Gardens") cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for dropping out of a pavilion concert with Michael Feinstein set for Thursday, Aug. 29. Wheeling native and "American Idol" veteran Haley Reinhart takes Ebersole's place.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Ehle ("Pride and Prejudice") has been added to read Tom Stoppard's text for the regional premiere of "Penelope" on Sunday, July 28. Ehle joins the previously announced soprano Renée Fleming, the Emerson String Quartet and pianist Simone Dinnerstein for this last commissioned piece by the late composer/conductor André Previn.

For more information, call (847) 266-5100 or visit ravinia.org.