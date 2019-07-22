Music

Wheeling's Haley Reinhart among additions to Ravinia lineup

  • Wheeling native and "American Idol" alumna Haley Reinhart replaces Winnetka native Christine Ebersole in a joint concert with Michael Feinstein at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Thursday, Aug. 29. Ebersole dropped out of the concert due to scheduling conflicts.

    Wheeling native and "American Idol" alumna Haley Reinhart replaces Winnetka native Christine Ebersole in a joint concert with Michael Feinstein at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Thursday, Aug. 29. Ebersole dropped out of the concert due to scheduling conflicts. Associated Press, 2018

  • Two-time Tony Award-winner Jennifer Ehle ("Pride and Prejudice," "The Coast of Utopia") will narrate Tom Stoppard's text to the Chicago-area premiere of "Penelope" at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Sunday, July 28. The piece is the final commission of the late composer and conductor André Previn.

    Two-time Tony Award-winner Jennifer Ehle ("Pride and Prejudice," "The Coast of Utopia") will narrate Tom Stoppard's text to the Chicago-area premiere of "Penelope" at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Sunday, July 28. The piece is the final commission of the late composer and conductor André Previn. Associated Press, 2018

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park has gained and lost two different two-time Tony Award winning actresses.

Winnetka native Christine Ebersole ("Grey Gardens") cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for dropping out of a pavilion concert with Michael Feinstein set for Thursday, Aug. 29. Wheeling native and "American Idol" veteran Haley Reinhart takes Ebersole's place.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Ehle ("Pride and Prejudice") has been added to read Tom Stoppard's text for the regional premiere of "Penelope" on Sunday, July 28. Ehle joins the previously announced soprano Renée Fleming, the Emerson String Quartet and pianist Simone Dinnerstein for this last commissioned piece by the late composer/conductor André Previn.

For more information, call (847) 266-5100 or visit ravinia.org.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 