Britney Spears musical premiere in Chicago postponed until 2020

Broadway in Chicago announced Friday that scheduling conflicts have postponed Chicago's world premiere of "Once Upon a One More Time," a new fairy tale princess-centered musical set to the music of '90s popstar Britney Spears.

The tuner's pre-Broadway tryout, originally set to preview in October, has been rescheduled for April 14 to May 17, 2020, according to Broadway in Chicago. The announcement comes about two weeks before individual tickets for performances were to go on sale.

Subscribers will receive tickets with the new dates. Group ticket holders are being notified of the change, a spokeswoman said. Individual tickets for the 2020 premiere will go on sale at a later date.

The musical is about what happens when a "rogue fairy godmother" shares Betty Friedan's groundbreaking "The Feminine Mystique" with Cinderella, Snow White and other members of the fairy tale royals' book club.

Check broadwayinchicago.com for updates.