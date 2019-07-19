5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Crooner Michael Bublé headlines Rosemont's Allstate Arena Saturday, The Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its Wheels of Soul Tour to Aurora's RiverEdge Park Sunday and the Kane County Fair continues all weekend. These are just a few fun weekend events. Find more at dailyherald.com/calendar.

Fair time!

Racing pigs, bull riding, a demolition derby, a Bengal tiger show, wine tasting, 4-H exhibits and carnival rides -- the Kane County Fair offers all of this and more at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Plus, catch rockers Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7th heaven at 7 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission is $10, $5 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. kanecountyfair.com. Noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 19-20, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

Siblings Maddy and Jack Shannon, of St. Charles, ride the Sizzler during last year's Kane County Fair in St. Charles. - Daily Herald File Photo

Spend time with a beloved Canadian entertainer with the return of "An Evening With Michael Bublé" at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Resale and premium tickets available from $72-$375. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Folk gathering

See folk artists Anne Hills, Gathering Sparks, Zoe Mulford and more at the 34th annual Woodstock Folk Fest on the historic Square near 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $20 individual donation admission; $30 family admission. (815) 353-5696 or woodstockfolkmusic.com. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band performs as part of the Wheels of Soul tour Sunday, July 21, at Aurora's RiverEdge Park. - Associated Press, 2014

The Tedeschi Trucks Band, Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope share the concert bill for the Wheels of Soul Tour at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $42 general admission; $52-$98 reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

Ectoplasm experience

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs Elmer Bernstein's score live to a screening of Harold Ramis' classic 1984 film "Ghostbusters" at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $35-$90 pavilion seating; $25 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21.