Festivals July 19-25: Don't miss the return of the Kane, DuPage and Lake County fairs

Carnival rides are one of the draws at Lake Zurich Alpine Fest. Daily Herald file photo, 2018

This weekend

West Chicago's Fun Fridays at the Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 19, at The Shell in Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Ben Tatar & Tatar Tots, a jazzy funk band for kids, will perform. Bring a lunch. Free. we-goparks.org/the-shell.

Kane County Fair: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 19-20, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, demolition derby, car show, bull riding, wine tasting, 4-H exhibits, Bengal tiger show, racing pigs and more. Music from Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8 p.m. Friday, Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7th heaven at 7 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission: $10, $5 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. Season tickets: $20. Some fees apply for various activities. www.kanecountyfair.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2018 The Kane County Fair runs through Sunday, July 21, in St. Charles.

Lunchtime Funtime: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Homola Picnic Shelter in Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. Kidzmagic will perform a magic show. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move to the Johnston Recreation Center, 172 S. Circle Ave. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Pitchfork Music Festival 2019: 1 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 19-21, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. More than 40 bands perform. Plus vendors, specialty fairs and food. Single-day general admission tickets range from $75-$95; three-day pass $175-$200. For the concert schedule, see pitchforkmusicfestival.com/.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Lake Zurich Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Market features about 30 vendors. Events include pet rescues, artisans and a rotating schedule of music and children's activities. Free. lakezurich.org.

Antioch Taste of Summer: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 20; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, by the band shell at the corner of Orchard and Skidmore, Antioch. Music, food, carnival rides, games, sidewalk sales, crafters and more. A Special Needs Carnival will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday. Music from Boy Band Night at 8 p.m. Friday, Suburban Cowboys at 8 p.m. Saturday and Hi Infidelity at 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission, but fees for rides and food. (847) 395-2233 or antiochchamber.org.

BenFest: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19; 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20; and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at St. Benedict Parish and Preparatory School, 2215 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. Bands, adult beverages, local dance performances, strolling entertainers and activities for all ages. $5. www.lincolnsquare.org/events/details/benfest-30963.

Highwood Days and North Shore Taco Fest: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 20; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, 317 Green Bay Road, Highwood. Carnival rides, music and food from local vendors, including a beer and margarita garden and North Shore Taco Fest on Saturday and Sunday. North Shore Taco Run 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday. Free admission; rides require tickets, with unlimited ride specials available Saturday and Sunday. www.celebratehighwood.org.

Brookfield Zoo's Summer Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 19-20, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Music, kids' entertainment, food, beer and wine garden, animal encounters, a laser light show and more. $15.95-$21.95 zoo general admission fee applies; free for members. czs.org.

Lake Zurich Alpine Fest 2019: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in Lions Park, 81 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Music, rides, carnival games, food and more. Free; $5 entry fee for the beer tent. www.lzlions.com.

Naper Nights: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 19-20, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Performances by School of Rock at 5 p.m. both days. Music from Simply Billy at 6 p.m. and The Belfast Cowboys at 8 p.m. Friday and Spaceface at 6 p.m. and Think Floyd USA at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. $15; $10 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org.

Party in the Park concert series: 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Chicago Premium Outlets, 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora. Begins with preshow music spun by a DJ from 95.9 FM, face painting and other kid-friendly festivities, followed by The Posies performing at 6 p.m. Food and beverages for purchase. Free. premiumoutlets.com/chicago.

18th annual Taste of River North: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in Ward Park, 630 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago. Features a variety of fare, music, kids' activities and more. $5 donation. www.tasteofrivernorth.com.

Downtown Downers Grove Summer Nights Classic Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Main and Curtiss, Downers Grove. Features cars that are at least 25 years old and entertainment from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Main Street Train Station. Free. downtowndg.org.

Family Fun Fest: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, in Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Win prizes at more than 20 fair games, plus face painting, children's entertainment, inflatables, prizes and snacks available for purchase. $10 for an activity punch card with 25 punches. lisleparkdistrict.org.

Vernon Hills Summer Celebration: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 19; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 20; and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Carnival rides, outdoor concerts, beer tent and food. Free. www.vernonhills.org.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, on Front Street between Hale Street and Cross, Wheaton. 22nd annual show featuring classic cars, motorcycles and trucks and a DJ spinning tunes. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Graue Mill Craft Beer Tasting: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Graue Mill and Museum, 3800 S. York Road, Oak Brook. Fourth annual event presented in conjunction with SavWay Fine Wines & Spirits. For ages 21 and older. See website for ticket prices and availability. www.grauemill.org.

Hawthorn Woods Concert in the Park: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Moon Money will perform. Free. www.vhw.org.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Lions Park, on Park Street in East Dundee. The Ethan Bell Band will perform. Free. www.dtpd.org.

Friday's Rock & Roll in Meadows: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Kimball Hill Park, behind the Jewel Shopping Center, Rolling Meadows. 1976 will perform. Also features food trucks. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic basket. Free. cityrm.org.

Lakeside Pavilion Outdoor Summer Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The New Philharmonic will perform under the direction of conductor and music director Kirk Muspratt. The park opens at 6 p.m. COD student talent competition winners will perform at 7:15 p.m. If it rains, the concert will move indoors. Free. www.atthemac.org.

Hawthorn Woods Movie in the Park: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Enjoy family night under the stars. See "How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World" at dusk. Free. vhw.org.

Movie at the Beach, Christmas Countdown: 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Forest Park Beach, 801 N. Lake Road, Lake Forest. Spend a night under the stars watching the family-friendly movie "Happy Feet." Santa Claus might appear before the movie. Free. www.cityoflakeforest.com.

Sounds of Summer Main Stage Concert Series: 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 24, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. 7th heaven will perform on Friday; the Palatine Concert Band will perform Wednesday. Pack a picnic and bring chairs or a blanket. Free. palatineparks.org.

Trash to Treasure Fairs: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in Huntley's Town Square. Held in conjunction with the Huntley Farmers Market. Shop for antiques, flea market items, crafts and gently used books and toys. Free admission. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in municipal parking lot 3 at Main and Liberty, Wheaton. Family-friendly events feature fresh produce, meats and flowers, music, foodie treats and gifts, crafts and freshly prepared delicacies from local vendors. Free admission. www.wheatonchamber.com/events.

Splashes, Dashes and Spokes Youth Marathon: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at James O. Breen Community Park, Campton Hills and Peck roads, St. Charles. Kids 5-15 can swim the Crayfish Canal at Otter Cove, bike on a closed parking lot course and run the trails. Race distances vary per age group. $60 day-of registration. www.stcparks.org.

Meow MeetUp: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Cat lovers can enjoy kitty yoga, a cat cafe, presentations by cat experts, paws-on workshops, celebrity cat meet-and-greets, shopping, entertainment and more. $25-$35 for adults; $9-$12 for kids; free for kids 5 and younger. meowmeetup.eventbrite.com.

Art at the Lake Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, in Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Juried fine art and crafts show presenting original works. Free. www.lakezurich.org.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, marketplace, shows and more. Single-day tickets are $11.50-$29.95 at the gate. Free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol/.

City Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Music, food trucks, fresh produce, handmade jewelry, crafts, clothing, art, health, beauty and pet products, raffles and kids' activities. Free. cityrm.org.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, at the Odeum Expo Center, 1033 N. Villa Ave., Villa Park. Vendors showcasing all things out of the ordinary such as taxidermy, specimens, bones, unusual original artwork, odd antiques and more. All items have been acquired ethically. $10 for adults; free for kids 12 and younger. www.odeumexpo.com.

Whitney Schoolhouse Celebration: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Daniel Whitney Residence and Farmstead, 40W011 Burlington Road, Campton Township. See the second-oldest, one-room schoolhouse in northeastern Illinois, take part in pioneer activities and enjoy music by Matthew Janecek and The Western Sage. Food will be available for purchase from The Lodge on 64. Learn about the work the Skyline Council of Landmarks Illinois is doing to restore this site. Free. www.landmarks.org/skyline-council.

Taste of Korea: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, at Old Orchard Shopping Center, 4999 Old Orchard Blvd., Skokie. Features a variety of food, beverages, merchandise and performances. During the Opening Ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday, dignitaries will share their words and honor Korean War Veterans. Free, but donations appreciated. www.facebook.com/TOKChicago.

WaukAMole Fest 2019: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in downtown Waukegan. Try special guacamoles from local restaurants and try to find the best guacamole in town. Also features music. Free admission. il-waukegan2.civicplus.com.

11th Anonapalooza Sober Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Good Templar Park, 528 E. Side Drive, Geneva. Live music, family activities, food and more. Proceeds benefit Hope Outreach Foundation in Aurora and A Man in Recovery Foundation in Naperville. Featured performers include Loose Cannons, New Brothers of Absolution, KUCH, Treeshakers, Jam Alker and more. Held rain or shine. Free. www.anonapalooza.com.

Homebrew Fest 2019: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Only Child Brewing, 1350 Tri State Parkway, Suite 124, Gurnee. $25 for three hours of sampling, music and food; $15 for designated drivers, with unlimited nonalcoholic beverages. Guests receive commemorative glassware. Proceeds benefit the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Must be 21 and older with a valid ID. www.brownpapertickets.com.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, east commuter parking lot, Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. View classic cars; themed nights each week. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Free. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

ArtWauk: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, on Genesee Street, Waukegan. Enjoy the fifth anniversary of ArtWauk with art, music, theater, film and dance. Free admission. (847) 623-6650.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Hanover Park Metra West Commuter Lot. See classic, muscle and newer model cars. With live music. Free. hpil.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, along St. Charles Road in Lombard. Features classic and custom cars along with concerts and a Kids Corner at Park and St. Charles. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Cocktails in the Park: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Appleton Park, near the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. MainStreet's eighth annual outdoor fundraiser. Music, drinks, small plates and a collectible whiskey glass. Win an entire tent full of cocktail mixers, spirits, barware and more in the "Win the Bar" raffle for $20. Admission is $30. www.downtownbatavia.com.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Semple will perform. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic food and beverages. Sponsored by the Schaumburg Park District and the Village of Schaumburg. Free. villageofschaumburg.com/ or parkfun.com/.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. Features fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. Free. mplions.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in downtown Geneva. Vendors at this open-air market will sell items such as vegetables, fruits, flowers, oils, cheeses, tea, baked goods, pasta and homemade soaps, apparel and art. Free admission. www.geneva.il.us/calendar.aspx.

Garfield Farm Museum drop-in tours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, July 21 and 24, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Tour the historic farmstead, including the barnyard and 1846 brick tavern. $3-$4. garfieldfarm.org.

Cantigny Park outdoor concert series: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Denny Diamond and the Jewels will perform. Free; parking is $10. cantigny.org.

Mexican Indigenous Music Festival: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Featuring artists from diverse indigenous communities of Mexico. Free. www.facebook.com/events/2301860943414845.

Mundelein Summer Concert Series: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Rhythm Rockets will perform. Free. (847) 949-3200.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. See Hokuke'a -- A Polynesian Revue Show. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol is permitted. Concessions are available for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

River Park Sunday Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at River Park, off River Lane, Geneva. The MacCartyns will perform. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Commission. In case of rain, the concerts will take place in Geneva United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton St., Geneva. Free. www.genevarts.org

This week

Music Mondays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. South of Disorder will perform. Bring blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner or purchase snacks from on-site concessions. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Monday Night Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Veteran's Memorial Bandshell, Lions Park, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Mount Prospect Community Band performs. Grab a blanket or lawn chair. Concert will move indoors in the case of rain. The theme will be "Dancing With the Stars." Free. mppd.org.

Lake County Responding to Hunger: 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 23, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Touch-A-Truck event and food drive. Bring nonperishable and/or canned food items. Meet police, fire, medical and public works professionals and see their equipment. lcfair.com.

Summer Concert Series for the Kids: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at North School Park, North Evergreen Avenue and East Eastman Street, Arlington Heights. Todd Downing Music and Puppets will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Alcohol and dogs are not allowed. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. Free. ahpd.org.

Loteria in the Park: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Learn Spanish words and win prizes. Limit to 30 players; first-come, first-served. Free. we-goparks.org/the-shell.

Broken Oar's Car and Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes; all makes and models. Hosted by Steve Salzman of 95.1 WILL Rock. Free gifts for entries; prizes awarded at season finale show. Free. www.brokenoar.com/events.

St. Charles Chamber of Commerce Car Show: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the corner of Riverside and 2nd avenues, St. Charles. Featuring classic cars, business booths, food and beverages. Tuesday is Family Bike Night, sponsored by Day Spring Pediatric Dentistry, who will be hosting a bike decorating contest and more. stcharleschamber.com

Bloomingdale Concerts: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. The Sting Rays will perform 1950s-'60s rock. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Piano Man will perform. Music; food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. Free. www.dgparks.org.

Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Wing Park Bandshell, 1000 Wing Park, Elgin. Refreshments and popcorn will be sold by nonprofits. Return2Soul will perform. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Huntley Concerts in the Parks: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Speak Out will perform. Bring a picnic. In the case of rain, the concert will move to Cosman Theater. Free. huntley.il.us.

Libertyville Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. $10 per car. lcfpd.org.

Wynonna and the Big Noise perform Tuesday, July 23, at Elk Grove Village's Village Green. - Courtesy of Wynonna and the Big Noise

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Performance by Wynonna and the Big Noise. Free. www.elkgrove.org.

Lake in the Hills Outdoor Movie Series: Dusk Tuesday, July 23, at the Algonquin Area Public Library, 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. See "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." Blankets, chairs and nonalcoholic refreshments are welcome. Concessions available. No makeup date for inclement weather. Free. lith.org.

DuPage County Fair: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 24-25, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 26-28, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Music, animals, craft fair, carnival, talent contests and more. $5-$15; free for kids 3 and younger. Free for kids 12 and younger before 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. (630) 668-6636 or www.dupagecountyfair.org.

91st Annual Lake County Fair: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 24-25; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 26-27; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Includes livestock barns, expo hall, vendors, carnival midway, family events, music and more. $5 for kids and seniors, $10 for adults; family and multiday deals available. www.lcfair.com.

Pig races are part of the fun at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake. - Daily Herald file photo, 2018

Highwood's Evening Market: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave., Highwood. More than 60 vendors will be selling locally made gourmet cheeses, produce, homemade pastas, baked fare and more. Jennifer Fletcher and the Reckoning will perform. Also features dancing, food from local restaurants and food trucks and cocktails. Family- and pet-friendly. Free. (847) 433-2100 or www.celebratehighwood.org/highwood-evening-gourmet-market.

Elmhurst Block to Block Party: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. The Pheromones will perform in the City Centre Fountain Plaza, York and Schiller streets, and Blue Aura performs in the North York Plaza, 200 block of North York. Free. elmhurstcitycentre.com.

UnCorked: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at The Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Sample wine, mixed cocktails and artisan-crafted appetizers at eight tasting stops. A portion of ticket sales benefit Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation. $30. www.eventbrite.com.

Aurora's Wednesdays at the Plaza: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Millennium Plaza, 21 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora. Summer concert series along the Fox River with food trucks. Enjoy yoga, dance and drumming with Zen Loft. Free. auroradowntown.org/millennium-plaza/.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at West Main Street and Jandus Road off Route 14, Cary. Various car themes throughout summer. Free. carygrovechamber.com.

Dundee Township Park District Concert at the Cove: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Dolphin Cove Family Aquatic Center, routes 25 and 68, Carpentersville. Pirates Over 40 will perform. $7-$9.75. (847) 428-7131 or www.dtpd.org.

Live Music Nights: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates. The Messengers will perform. Free. bridgesofpoplarcreek.com/calendar.

Geneva Park District Summer Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Mr. Myers will perform. Food for purchase and a beer tent. Bring blankets or chairs. Free. genevaparks.org.

Itasca Family Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Usher Park, Irving Park Road and Walnut Street, Itasca. Five Guys Named Moe will play classic rock. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 to 8:30 Wednesday, July 24, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Outdoor concert. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers. Blooze Brothers will perform. Free admission with food and beverages available for purchase. lake-villa.org or lindenhurstparks.org.

The Pause for Paws Movie Night in West Chicago features a screening of "The Secret Life of Pets." - Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Pause for Paws Movie Night: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at The Shell in Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Pet-adoption event and movie night sponsored by the West Chicago Park District and Fetching Tails Foundation. Before the movie, meet adoptable pets and see local pet services and products. "The Secret Life of Pets" begins at 8:15 p.m. Bring dinner, blankets and chairs. Free. www.we-goparks.org/the-shell.

River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Bill Croft & the 5-Alarm will perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Summer Concerts in the Park Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Citizen's Park Amphitheater, 511 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. Ethan Bell Band will perform. Free popcorn. Free. www.barringtonparkdistrict.org.

Summer Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Montgomery Park, River Street and Mill Street, Montgomery. The Fox Valley Park District offers a free concert by Eric Chesser. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Summer Concert Series for the Family: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at North School Park, North Evergreen Avenue and East Eastman Street, Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Community Band will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Alcohol and dogs are not allowed. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. Free. ahpd.org.

Wednesday Night Live: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Pavilion at the Hanover Park Sports Complex, 1200 Sycamore, Hanover Park. Lounge Puppets will perform. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Free. hpil.org.

Batavia Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. The Batavia Park District and Batavia Public Library will host a screening of "The Adventures of Mark Twain" after the River Rhapsody concert. Bring blankets and pillows. Free. www.bataviaparks.org.

Summer in Lilacia Park: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. See "A Bug's Life." Free. lombardparks.com.

McCormick Day: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Enjoy family activities as the park celebrates the birthday of Cantigny benefactor Robert R. McCormick (1880-1955). Free. www.cantigny.org.

Algonquin Founders' Days: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 26; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Special-needs carnival from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. On Saturday, parade with the theme "American Heroes" steps off at 11 a.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Sunday along the river. Children's games, bands, bags tournaments, games, market/bazaar, food vendors, music, bake-off and ice-cream-eating contest. On Sunday, the Founders' Run starts at 8 a.m. and Family Olympics at 1:30 p.m. Daily pass: $5; VIP four-day pass: $35. (847) 242-1589, info@algonquinfoundersdays.com or algonquinfoundersdays.com.

Little Italy Fest -- West: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 25-26, and noon Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, at Centennial Park, at Lake Street at Rohlwing Road, Addison. Celebration of Italian culture features Italian food, Italian-American singers from across the nation and more. The Top 10 of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent will perform and the winner will be announced. Admission: Free on Wednesday and Thursday; $5 Friday; $8 Saturday and Sunday; free for kids 12 and younger. (630) 962-7000 or see www.arcadalive.com.

The Sugar Grove Corn Boil returns Thursday through Sunday, July 25-28. - Courtesy of Sugar Grove Corn Boil

Sugar Grove Corn Boil: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25, carnival only (with unlimited rides); 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 26; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Volunteer Park, 61 Main St., Sugar Grove. Music, craft and vendor fair, carnival, bingo, a 5K run/walk on Saturday, medallion hunt and family activities. Parade steps off at 5 p.m. Friday from Route 30 and Municipal Drive and proceeds to Volunteer Park. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Music includes The Redmonds at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Semple at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Anthem at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. sugargrovecornboil.org.

WSEC Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Hundreds of cars, vendors, live music in two locations, and fun for all ages. Free. www.westmont.illinois.gov.

CLC Community 50 Fest: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Live music, inflatable structures for all ages, games and food trucks. There will be a car show organized by CLC automotive faculty and a fireworks show at dusk. Free and low-cost snacks, desserts and beverages will be on sale on the lawn. Wear CLC gear from any year to be entered into a raffle. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and a nonperishable food or cash donation to the CLC SHARE pantry. Free. clcillinois.edu.

Geneva Classic Car Shows: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Fourth and James streets, behind the Kane County Courthouse, Geneva. See antique, custom-built, muscle and sport cars. Includes food and a DJ with music. Downtown shops, pubs and eateries will stay open late, with several offering evening entertainment. Free. www.genevachamber.com.

Rock 'n Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Village Green, east of Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Features food, music and bike and car cruise night. Also craft and vintage fair and open house in conjunction with the Historical Museum. Performances by Joe Kalish at 6:30 p.m. and The Buckinghams at 7:30 p.m. Free kids' rides. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

19th annual Wood Dale Prairie Fest: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 26; 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and 1 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, next to Wood Dale Junior High, 655 N. Wood Dale Road. Food, carnival, music and fireworks. Free. www.wooddale.com.

Canine Carnival: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Carnival is for canines and their human friends. Games, pet-friendly vendors, photo opportunities, a raffle and more. $10. Spectators without dogs can register for $1. www.palatineparks.org.

Evanston Pride Fest: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Fountain Square, Evanston. Includes proclamation reading, stories, "Let's Play" mobile recreation trailer, chalk art activity, classic rock cover band Chicken Bone, Smylie Brothers Brewing Company Tent and more. Free. www.cityofevanston.org.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at 256 Market Square, Lake Forest. Sponsored by Lake Forest Parks and Recreation, the events feature music, food and family activities. The July 25 concert includes a Classic Car Show, and The Stingrays will perform '50s, '60s and '70s rock 'n' roll. Free. www.cityoflakeforest.com.

Live & Uncorked: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Semple will perform. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and beer or wine. $5. Purchase tickets online at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Rockin' in the Park 2019 Free Summer Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Atomic Punks will perform. Food and beverage tents on the park's great lawn and a musical fireworks display after every show. Free. www.rosemont.com/thepark/entertainment/rockin-in-the-park-2019.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Mike Zabrin's Funktastic will perform. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. stcparks.org.

Summer Sounds on the Green: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Village Green Amphitheater, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Billy Croft & The 5-Alarm Band will perform. Bring a picnic, chairs or a blanket. Seating is first come, first served. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Features Pirates Over 40 and the Founders Day Festival. Free. (847) 658-2716 or www.algonquin.org/recreation.

Thursday Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Veteran's Memorial Bandshell in Lions Park, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Dancing Queen ABBA salute will perform. Concessions available. Concert will move indoors in the case of rain. Free. mppd.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. The theme will be "Healing Power of Music." Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Elgin Movies in the Park: At sunset Thursday, July 25, in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. See "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Refreshments and popcorn available for purchase. Take train rides on the Elgin Express. Free. www.cityofelgin.org.