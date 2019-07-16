Lifestyle

Sun-Times: Alligator in Humboldt Park lagoon has been captured

  • An alligator is spotted swimming in Humboldt Park Lagoon last week.

    An alligator is spotted swimming in Humboldt Park Lagoon last week. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

 
By Sam Kelly
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

The alligator that has been swimming around the Humboldt Park lagoon for a week has been caught, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chicago police confirmed the alligator was captured Tuesday morning, but did not provide further details.

Full report at chicagosuntimes.com.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 