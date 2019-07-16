Sun-Times: Alligator in Humboldt Park lagoon has been captured

An alligator is spotted swimming in Humboldt Park Lagoon last week. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

The alligator that has been swimming around the Humboldt Park lagoon for a week has been caught, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chicago police confirmed the alligator was captured Tuesday morning, but did not provide further details.

