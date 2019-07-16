Sun-Times: Alligator in Humboldt Park lagoon has been captured
The alligator that has been swimming around the Humboldt Park lagoon for a week has been caught, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Chicago police confirmed the alligator was captured Tuesday morning, but did not provide further details.
• Full report at chicagosuntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.