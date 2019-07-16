Isaac Ryan Brown to sing, meet fans during Naperville's Last Fling

Isaac Ryan Brown, a 14-year-old singer, rapper and actor known for his co-starring role in the Disney Channel's "Raven's Home," is set to perform and meet fans Sept. 1 during the Last Fling festival in Naperville. Courtesy of Naperville Jaycees

A meet-and-greet with a teen or tween celebrity is always an element of the Last Fling summer finale in Naperville, and this year will be no different, with Isaac Ryan Brown filling the role of the visiting young star.

Isaac, 14, is a singer, rapper and actor who co-stars in the Disney Channel series "Raven's Home."

The Detroit native is scheduled to give a mini concert and meet with fans from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in the Last Fling's Family Fun Land at Naper Settlement.

Isaac, who has been acting since an "America's Got Talent" audition when he was 6, will visit Naperville after the release of his songs "Goin' In" and "B.F.F." Fans also may know him from recurring roles in ABC's "black-ish" and "How to Get Away With Murder."

Anyone who wants to hear Isaac's show or meet him can stop by the entertainment stage at 523 S. Webster St.

The performance is part of this year's Fling from Friday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 2, which is hosted by the Naperville Jaycees to raise money for charities.

The event also includes headliners Better Than Ezra, Vertical Horizon and Big Head Todd & The Monsters, with local opening acts 7th heaven, 97Nine, The Right Now, Take the Reins, 16 Candles, The Ron Burgundy's and Tres Moustache.

Other favorite Fling activities are a carnival, a Labor Day Parade, the Fling Mile and an assortment of games and contests. General festival admission is free, but main stage tickets for the headliners and opening acts are set to be available soon at lastfling.org.