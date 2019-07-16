Former suburbanites Odenkirk, Brosnahan among Emmy's top nominees

Rachel Brosnahan, who grew up in Highland Park, won an Emmy last year as Midge Maisel in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." On Tuesday, she was nominated again. Courtesy of Amazon

Bob Odenkirk received his fourth Emmy nomination Tuesday for his lead role in AMC's "Better Call Saul." Courtesy of AMC

The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday morning might have stirred a bit of déjà vu for those tracking local talents making it in Hollywood.

A number of suburbanites were among the repeat nominees:

• Bob Odenkirk -- The former Naperville resident is back with his fourth nomination for lead actor in a drama for "Better Call Saul."

• D.B. Weiss -- The former Highland Park resident's "Game of Thrones" set a record Tuesday, with 32 Emmy nominations. He was also nominated for outstanding drama directing and writing.

• Rachel Brosnahan -- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star and last year's lead actress comedy winner grew up in Highland Park.

• Alex Borstein -- Brosnahan's co-star, a former Deerfield resident, earned nominations both for supporting actress for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and outstanding character voice-over performance for "Family Guy."

• Jane Lynch -- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" nomination streak continues with the former Dolton resident, who received another nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy. She's had 12 nominations and four wins in various categories.

• Anna Chlumsky -- The former resident of Broadview snagged another supporting actress in a comedy nomination for "Veep."

• Brian Stack -- The former Palatine resident received a nod for writing for a variety series for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." It's his 18th nomination; he won in 2007 when he wrote for Conan O'Brien.

• "Minding the Gap" -- The Oscar-nominated documentary from Rockford's Bing Liu was nominated for an Emmy for documentary or nonfiction special.