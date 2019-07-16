Former suburbanites Odenkirk, Brosnahan among Emmy's top nominees
The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday morning might have stirred a bit of déjà vu for those tracking local talents making it in Hollywood.
A number of suburbanites were among the repeat nominees:
• Bob Odenkirk -- The former Naperville resident is back with his fourth nomination for lead actor in a drama for "Better Call Saul."
• D.B. Weiss -- The former Highland Park resident's "Game of Thrones" set a record Tuesday, with 32 Emmy nominations. He was also nominated for outstanding drama directing and writing.
• Rachel Brosnahan -- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star and last year's lead actress comedy winner grew up in Highland Park.
• Alex Borstein -- Brosnahan's co-star, a former Deerfield resident, earned nominations both for supporting actress for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and outstanding character voice-over performance for "Family Guy."
• Jane Lynch -- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" nomination streak continues with the former Dolton resident, who received another nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy. She's had 12 nominations and four wins in various categories.
• Anna Chlumsky -- The former resident of Broadview snagged another supporting actress in a comedy nomination for "Veep."
• Brian Stack -- The former Palatine resident received a nod for writing for a variety series for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." It's his 18th nomination; he won in 2007 when he wrote for Conan O'Brien.
• "Minding the Gap" -- The Oscar-nominated documentary from Rockford's Bing Liu was nominated for an Emmy for documentary or nonfiction special.