Fan Favorite voting now live for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

The judges for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent have decided which Top 15 acts have made the cut for the finale. But online Fan Favorite voting gives the general public a chance to save an act slated for elimination.

Videos of the Top 15 performers captured this past Sunday at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles have been posted at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent. Site visitors can vote now on the act they like best. The act with the most votes automatically advances to the next round.

Online voting continues through 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 19.

The act with the most cumulative votes from the previous Top 20 round and the current Top 15 round wins the Fan Favorite prize of more than $300 in gift cards and the chance to perform at Club Arcada, the venue's third-floor cabaret space. The Fan Favorite and grand prize winners will be announced at the Top 10 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent finale slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Little Italy Fest-West in Addison. Suburban Chicago's Got Talent's grand prize features a development package with website development, a custom video, mentor and photo sessions. The winner gets to headline a concert at the Arcada Theatre and perform in an opening slot for a national act. There's also the choice of a trip for two to either Nashville to meet with music agencies or Cleveland to see the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (airfare, hotel and $200 cash are included).

The 2019 season of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group and Salon Lorrene.