Suburban Chicago's Got Talent a showcase for local musicians; Top 15 show tonight

Musicians have traditionally dominated Suburban Chicago's Got Talent, even though the summer talent competition has included all kinds of acts ranging from dance troupes to a yo-yo trickster.

Local vocalists, singer-songwriters and bands are once again well represented in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent, which is now in its eighth season.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent provides a showcase for emerging soloists and bands to perform new material, or for musicians to put their own spin on established song standards. The competition also functions as an opportunity for young and seasoned artists to try to take their performing careers to the next level.

Like many reality TV competitions, Suburban Chicago's Got Talent features a panel of judges who give direct feedback to the performers. The top 20 show featured Scott May, a keyboardist with The Ides of March, and Ronnie Pratt, a Lombard resident who is celebrating his fifth year of being lead vocalist for the band Kansas. They joined longtime judges Ron Onesti, CEO and president of Onesti Entertainment and the Arcada Theatre, and Barbara Vitello, a Daily Herald theater critic.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The band The Recall features members from Wheaton and Glen Ellyn. The band made the cut to perform next in the top 15 show of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Sunday, July 14.

The competition's top 15 finalists take the stage of the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles for a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Suburban Chicago's Got Talent then shifts to the Little Italy Fest-West in Addison at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, for the Top 10 concert and finale where winners will be announced.

At the heart of this year's grand prize is a development package that includes website development, a custom video, mentor and photo sessions. The winner gets to headline a concert and an opening slot for a national act at the Arcada Theatre. There's also the choice of a trip for two to either Nashville to meet with music agencies, or to Cleveland to visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (airfare, hotel and $200 cash are included).

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Singer-songwriter Isabel Osorio of Naperville is a top 15 finalist of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent in 2019. She performs next at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Sunday, July 14.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent also features an online "Fan Favorite" prize that is voted on by the general public. Visitors to dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent can view videos of the finalists and vote on their favorites.

The act with the most votes following the top 15 show is guaranteed a spot in the Top 10 lineup. Then the act with the most cumulative votes wins the Fan Favorite prize of $300 worth of gift cards and a chance to perform at Club Arcada, the elaborately decorated third-floor cabaret space at the Arcada Theatre.

The 2019 co-sponsors of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent are the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group and Salon Lorrene.

• • •

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent 2019

Where: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 962-7000, arcadalive.com or events.dailyherald.com

Top 15 show: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Top 10 show and finale: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Little Italy Fest-West at Centennial Park, Lake Street at Rohlwing Road, Addison

Admission: Free. Register in advance at events.dailyherald.com to be entered into a drawing that takes place at intermission.