Best bets this week: Jennifer Hudson makes CSO debut; Andrew Bird returns

Chicago native and Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson performs with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for Ravinia's Women's Board gala on Sunday, July 14. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Top talent

Cheer on your favorite finalists at the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent Top 15 show tonight at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Free admission. (630) 962-7000 or events.dailyherald.com or arcadalive.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Chicago icons

Grammy and Academy Award-winning star Jennifer Hudson makes her debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for a special fundraising concert to benefit Reach Teach Play music education programs tonight at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $115-$125 pavilion seating; $48 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.com. 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Andrew Bird shares a concert bill with Madison Cunningham at the Chicago Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. - Associated Press, 2017

Native Chicago singer-songwriter Andrew Bird shares a concert bill with Madison Cunningham to perform selections from his latest album "My Finest Work Yet" on Tuesday at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $39.50-$59.50. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16

All's fair

Get your fill of carnival rides, concerts, car shows and more at the Kane County Fair which returns on Wednesday at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Free admission on Wednesday; $5 on Thursday; $10 and $5 for kids Friday to Sunday. kanecountyfair.com. 3 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 17-18; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 19-20; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 21

The Antioch Taste of Summer returns to downtown Antioch starting Thursday, July 18. - Daily Herald File Photo

The Antioch Taste of Summer promises lots of food, music, carnival rides and more starting Thursday by the band shell at the corner of Orchard Street and Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Free admission, but fees for rides and food. antiochchamber.org. 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 18; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 20; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 21