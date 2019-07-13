Keep your metabolism stoked as you get older

We often hear new clients say, "I feel like my metabolism is getting slower as I get older." What does this mean, and what can we do about it?

Metabolism is defined as all the biochemical processes that occur within a living organism. Think about this as the number of calories the body burns to maintain itself.

Your metabolic rate is determined by a few different factors, but the ones you have the most control over are the amount of muscle mass you have on your frame and the total amount of energy you expend on a daily basis.

With this in mind, how can you improve your metabolism?

Get busy strength training

Working out with resistance is the foundation for supporting and improving your resting metabolic rate, especially since we naturally lose muscle as we age.

Muscle mass requires calories at all hours of the day and night, regardless if you're moving or not. Muscle is a metabolic tissue that gives the body shape, helps us move better, gives us strength to perform physical tasks, and burns calories 24/7.

Increase your muscle mass and you'll undoubtedly increase your metabolism.

Eat with purpose

If you're looking to improve your metabolism, eating a balance of macronutrients (protein, fats, and carbohydrates) will help support healthy hormone levels.

Too many carbs in one sitting causes "metabolic stress" and a disruption in healthy blood sugar levels, which can lead to an unhealthy body composition. Instead, make an effort to include all three macros at each meal or snack to support a strong metabolism.

Get your sleep

In our modern day "busy" lifestyles, we often have more things to do on a daily basis than we have time for. The amount of sleep we get and the quality of that sleep often suffer accordingly.

In addition to just feeling tired, lack of sleep may be affecting you more than you realize. Deep sleep is a chance for our bodies to carry out some much-needed maintenance and repair, especially if you're strength training.

Studies show that lack of sleep can also overstimulate the sympathetic nervous system, disrupt hormonal balance, and cause systemic inflammation, all of which can negatively affect our metabolism.

Support an active lifestyle

Of course exercise is important, but if you're only committing to a few hours a week, it may not be enough.

Find ways to move more on a daily basis, which increases your daily caloric burn. This may include taking up hobbies that get you moving, changing jobs, or just making an effort to spend more time on your feet and less time on your butt.

Actively burning more calories from day to day adds up in the long run.

So, take control of your metabolism to look and feel your best.

• Joshua Steckler is the owner of Push Fitness, a personal training studio located in Schaumburg specializing in weight loss, muscle toning, and nutrition. Contact him at PushFitnessTraining.com.