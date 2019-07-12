5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Lance Bass hosts the Pop 2000 tour, which is coming to Joe's Live in Rosemont Saturday.

Get out and enjoy the Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville, dance to the Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass at Joe's Live in Rosemont or catch "And Then There Were None" at Drury Lane Theatre. Find more fun weekend events at dailyherald.com/calendar.

Leaping canines

The DockDogs National Premier Canine Aquatic Jumping Competition is the main attraction of the Dog Days of Summer festival this weekend at Cook Park, 300 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free admission. (847) 362-2430 or dockdogs.com. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14.

CJ, a black lab from Gurnee, previously competed in the Big Air dog jumping competition during the Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville. - Daily Herald File Photo

Ten guests invited to a secluded island off England's southwest coast die off under mysterious circumstances in Agatha Christie's whodunit "And Then There Were None," now in a revival at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $45-$65. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com. Previews at 8 p.m. Friday, July 12; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

See Thomas

See a life-size Thomas the Tank Engine or Percy at the special "Day Out with Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019" event at the Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. $21 for ages 2 and older. (815) 923-4391 or irm.org. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14.

Pop 2000 Tour

Get ready to dance when the Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass with O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and Tyler Hilton takes over Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Tickets start at $30; meet-and-greet packages are available. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

Top talent

Cheer on your favorite finalists of the 15 acts still in the running for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent when they take the Arcada Theatre stage for a chance to reach the finals. A mix of acts -- bands, singer-songwriters, a comedian/impressionist and a comic operatic duo -- will perform at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Free. (630) 962-7000, arcadalive.com or events.dailyherald.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14.