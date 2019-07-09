Nigella Lawson's saucy eggs are the meal with all the answers

Nigella Lawson, the British cookbook author and cooking show host came up with this tomato-y eggs on toast looking into her refrigerator. Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post

You: In search of something to eat that barely involves cooking, because you are

a.) knackered (i.e. exhausted, and feeling Anglophilic having recently seen previews for "Downton Abbey" the movie and looking forward to next installments of "The Crown"!).

b.) haven't been grocery shopping.

c.) on vacation, hungry, and there's a waitlist at the seafood place.

Me: Make this dish.

The answer can be that simple. It begins with a quick saute of tomatoes, just long enough for their essence to color the oil in the pan. A hit of tomato paste bolsters the color and savory umami they impart. Once softened, the tomatoes mingle with the eggs to create an ultra-creamy soft set -- more like a sauce with body than scrambled eggs. Cheese and basil complete the mild summer flavor palette.

The title refers to Nigella Lawson, the British cookbook author whose kitcheneering can make her audience salivate even when she's releasing grains of salt into a pot of boiling water. Having seen many of her cooking shows, I can imagine her whipping up these eggs late at night, in her satiny robe, by the light of the refrigerator.

And if you're a fan neither of her nor such spoony eggs, you can keep cooking the latter until they are firm enough for you. More low-energy variations: Spike them with hot sauce or a sprinkling of a fruity ground red pepper. Change the cheese or herbs to what you have on hand.

Take it easy, and eat well.